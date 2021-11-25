Ubiquiti (NYSE:UI) Sees Strong Trading Volume

Ubiquiti Inc. (NYSE:UI) saw unusually-strong trading volume on Tuesday . Approximately 4,481 shares were traded during mid-day trading, a decline of 95% from the previous session’s volume of 88,054 shares.The stock last traded at $300.05 and had previously closed at $296.07.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Ubiquiti from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating and set a $256.00 price objective for the company. in a report on Tuesday, November 16th.

The stock has a market capitalization of $19.11 billion, a P/E ratio of 32.45, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.81 and a beta of 1.33. The company has a current ratio of 2.42, a quick ratio of 1.67 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 7.95. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $306.68 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $306.63.

Ubiquiti (NYSE:UI) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Friday, November 5th. The company reported $2.12 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $2.62 by ($0.50). The business had revenue of $458.91 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $518.68 million. Ubiquiti had a negative return on equity of 1,302.04% and a net margin of 31.44%. As a group, analysts expect that Ubiquiti Inc. will post 11.33 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, November 22nd. Investors of record on Monday, November 15th were issued a dividend of $0.60 per share. This is a positive change from Ubiquiti’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.30. This represents a $2.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.78%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, November 12th. Ubiquiti’s dividend payout ratio is currently 25.45%.

In related news, Director Ronald Sege sold 1,584 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, November 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $304.53, for a total transaction of $482,375.52. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Corporate insiders own 90.12% of the company’s stock.

Large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. RE Advisers Corp raised its holdings in Ubiquiti by 46.5% during the 3rd quarter. RE Advisers Corp now owns 104 shares of the company’s stock valued at $31,000 after buying an additional 33 shares during the last quarter. MV Capital Management Inc. bought a new position in Ubiquiti in the 2nd quarter worth $36,000. Destiny Wealth Partners LLC bought a new position in Ubiquiti in the 3rd quarter worth $60,000. Advisory Services Network LLC bought a new position in Ubiquiti in the 2nd quarter worth $101,000. Finally, Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY bought a new position in Ubiquiti in the 2nd quarter worth $131,000. Institutional investors own 6.25% of the company’s stock.

Ubiquiti

Ubiquiti, Inc is focused on democratizing network technology on a global scale. It sells networking equipment and provides related software platforms. The firm develops technology platforms for high-capacity distributed Internet access, unified information technology, and consumer electronics for professional, home, and personal use.

