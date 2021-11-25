UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. Acquires 493 Shares of Surmodics, Inc. (NASDAQ:SRDX)

UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. grew its position in shares of Surmodics, Inc. (NASDAQ:SRDX) by 3.4% during the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 14,976 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 493 shares during the period. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. owned 0.11% of Surmodics worth $812,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Algert Global LLC purchased a new position in shares of Surmodics during the 2nd quarter valued at $348,000. Citigroup Inc. lifted its position in shares of Surmodics by 80.0% during the 2nd quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 7,658 shares of the company’s stock valued at $416,000 after buying an additional 3,403 shares during the last quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. lifted its position in shares of Surmodics by 0.5% during the 1st quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 94,548 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,301,000 after buying an additional 470 shares during the last quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. lifted its position in shares of Surmodics by 20.2% during the 2nd quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 19,721 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,070,000 after buying an additional 3,320 shares during the last quarter. Finally, AQR Capital Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Surmodics by 1.6% during the 1st quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC now owns 20,019 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,122,000 after buying an additional 319 shares during the last quarter. 89.86% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Surmodics alerts:

Shares of SRDX opened at $47.85 on Thursday. The business’s 50-day moving average is $54.47. The stock has a market cap of $663.78 million, a PE ratio of 159.51 and a beta of 0.96. Surmodics, Inc. has a 52-week low of $37.03 and a 52-week high of $62.27.

Surmodics (NASDAQ:SRDX) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 10th. The company reported ($0.10) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.25) by $0.15. Surmodics had a return on equity of 3.76% and a net margin of 4.03%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted ($0.18) EPS. On average, equities analysts forecast that Surmodics, Inc. will post -1.5 EPS for the current year.

Separately, Needham & Company LLC dropped their price target on Surmodics from $76.00 to $70.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, November 10th.

In other Surmodics news, VP Charles W. Olson sold 1,292 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, August 31st. The stock was sold at an average price of $59.75, for a total value of $77,197.00. Following the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 39,292 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,347,697. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Gary R. Maharaj sold 6,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $54.65, for a total value of $327,900.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 13,292 shares of company stock worth $748,477 in the last three months. 7.10% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Surmodics Profile

SurModics, Inc engages in the provision of surface modification technologies for intravascular medical devices and chemical components for in vitro diagnostic immunoassay tests and microarrays. It also develops and commercializes medical devices that are designed to address unmet clinical needs and engineered to the most demanding requirements.

Featured Article: Growth and Income Funds

Receive News & Ratings for Surmodics Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Surmodics and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.