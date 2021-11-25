UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. Cuts Stock Position in Endo International plc (NASDAQ:ENDP)

UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. lessened its holdings in Endo International plc (NASDAQ:ENDP) (TSE:ENL) by 5.5% during the second quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 169,050 shares of the company’s stock after selling 9,820 shares during the quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc.’s holdings in Endo International were worth $791,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of ENDP. LSV Asset Management raised its stake in shares of Endo International by 1,928.1% in the 2nd quarter. LSV Asset Management now owns 452,259 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,116,000 after acquiring an additional 429,959 shares during the period. Alpha Paradigm Partners LLC purchased a new position in shares of Endo International in the 2nd quarter valued at $1,120,000. Tudor Investment Corp Et Al raised its stake in shares of Endo International by 179.8% in the 2nd quarter. Tudor Investment Corp Et Al now owns 355,531 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,664,000 after acquiring an additional 228,477 shares during the period. Marshall Wace LLP purchased a new position in shares of Endo International in the 2nd quarter valued at $820,000. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC raised its stake in shares of Endo International by 4.2% in the 2nd quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 4,278,157 shares of the company’s stock valued at $20,021,000 after acquiring an additional 172,170 shares during the period. 79.45% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of ENDP stock opened at $6.05 on Thursday. The firm has a market cap of $1.41 billion, a P/E ratio of 21.61 and a beta of 1.21. Endo International plc has a 1-year low of $1.94 and a 1-year high of $10.89. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $4.56 and a two-hundred day moving average of $4.45.

Endo International (NASDAQ:ENDP) (TSE:ENL) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 4th. The company reported $0.80 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.46 by $0.34. The company had revenue of $772.03 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $667.94 million. Endo International had a net margin of 2.30% and a negative return on equity of 108.42%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 21.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the business earned $0.52 EPS. Equities research analysts predict that Endo International plc will post 2.84 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of equities analysts have recently commented on the stock. Piper Sandler downgraded shares of Endo International from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and cut their target price for the company from $10.00 to $3.00 in a research note on Tuesday, August 31st. Royal Bank of Canada dropped their price target on shares of Endo International from $6.00 to $5.00 and set a “sector perform” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, August 9th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Endo International from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $4.75 price target on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, November 2nd. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, Endo International presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $6.96.

Endo International Company Profile

Endo International Plc operates as a pharmaceutical company. It focuses on developing, manufacturing, and distributing of branded and generic pharmaceutical products. The firm operates through the following segments: Branded Pharmaceuticals, Sterile Injectables, Generic Pharmaceuticals and International Pharmaceuticals.

