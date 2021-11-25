Unibail-Rodamco-Westfield (OTCMKTS:UNBLF) Stock Price Up 5.5%

Unibail-Rodamco-Westfield SE (OTCMKTS:UNBLF) rose 5.5% during trading on Thursday . The stock traded as high as $73.32 and last traded at $73.32. Approximately 25 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 94% from the average daily volume of 409 shares. The stock had previously closed at $69.50.

UNBLF has been the topic of several recent research reports. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reaffirmed a “hold” rating on shares of Unibail-Rodamco-Westfield in a research note on Wednesday, November 3rd. UBS Group reaffirmed a “neutral” rating on shares of Unibail-Rodamco-Westfield in a research note on Friday, August 13th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. reaffirmed an “underweight” rating on shares of Unibail-Rodamco-Westfield in a research note on Wednesday, August 4th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold”.

The firm has a 50 day moving average of $74.61 and a 200-day moving average of $82.88.

Unibail-Rodamco-Westfield is the premier global developer and operator of Flagship Destinations, with a portfolio valued at Â58.3 Bn as at September 30, 2020, of which 86% in retail, 7% in offices, 5% in convention & exhibition venues and 2% in services. Currently, the Group owns and operates 89 shopping centres, including 55 Flagships in the most dynamic cities in Europe and the United States.

