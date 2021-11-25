Unification One Day Volume Reaches $23,264.00 (FUND)

Unification (CURRENCY:FUND) traded down 1.7% against the US dollar during the one day period ending at 20:00 PM Eastern on November 25th. Unification has a total market capitalization of $2.82 million and approximately $23,264.00 worth of Unification was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Unification coin can currently be purchased for approximately $0.0818 or 0.00000139 BTC on exchanges. During the last seven days, Unification has traded down 7.8% against the US dollar.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Get Unification alerts:

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded 13% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.78 or 0.00001323 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $2.00 or 0.00003275 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded up 9.8% against the dollar and now trades at $1.91 or 0.00003243 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001698 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded up 1.7% against the dollar and now trades at $26.52 or 0.00044990 BTC.

Decentraland (MANA) traded up 10.5% against the dollar and now trades at $5.29 or 0.00008971 BTC.

Axie Infinity (AXS) traded 2.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $139.72 or 0.00237054 BTC.

Parkgene (GENE) traded up 2,618,096.3% against the dollar and now trades at $25.59 or 0.00045023 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded up 4.4% against the dollar and now trades at $53.00 or 0.00089927 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded 9.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $7.30 or 0.00012387 BTC.

Unification Coin Profile

Unification (FUND) is a coin. Unification’s total supply is 120,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 34,447,402 coins. Unification’s official message board is medium.com/unificationfoundation . Unification’s official Twitter account is @unificationUND and its Facebook page is accessible here . The Reddit community for Unification is https://reddit.com/r/UnificationFoundation and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . The official website for Unification is unification.com

According to CryptoCompare, “Fund is a fund project dedicated to investing in blockchain projects. It invests in projects which are characterized by being highly foresightful and technology-oriented, with high growth and high ROI. As the blockchain economy grows with exponential growth, investment in top tokens will be a huge profitable alternative. Fund will exclusively invest in tokens which have already witnessed their fast growth or those with extraordinary potential. “

Unification Coin Trading

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Unification directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Unification should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, Coinbase or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Unification using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for Unification Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Unification and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.