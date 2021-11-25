Unigestion Holding SA Reduces Position in Domino’s Pizza, Inc. (NYSE:DPZ)

Unigestion Holding SA cut its holdings in shares of Domino’s Pizza, Inc. (NYSE:DPZ) by 10.0% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 120,755 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock after selling 13,446 shares during the quarter. Domino’s Pizza makes up approximately 2.4% of Unigestion Holding SA’s portfolio, making the stock its 13th largest holding. Unigestion Holding SA’s holdings in Domino’s Pizza were worth $58,309,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Renaissance Technologies LLC lifted its holdings in Domino’s Pizza by 31.1% during the second quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 1,228,025 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $572,861,000 after purchasing an additional 291,600 shares during the last quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. increased its position in shares of Domino’s Pizza by 14.5% during the first quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 1,178,415 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $433,410,000 after buying an additional 149,584 shares during the period. Alliancebernstein L.P. increased its position in shares of Domino’s Pizza by 2.3% in the second quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 1,112,280 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $518,867,000 after purchasing an additional 25,090 shares during the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC increased its position in shares of Domino’s Pizza by 2.5% in the second quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 711,996 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $331,684,000 after purchasing an additional 17,266 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Invesco Ltd. increased its position in shares of Domino’s Pizza by 65.4% in the second quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 608,001 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $283,627,000 after purchasing an additional 240,447 shares during the last quarter. 95.03% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In other news, EVP Cynthia A. Headen sold 1,565 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, November 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $500.00, for a total transaction of $782,500.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, EVP Joseph Hugh Jordan sold 2,010 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, October 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $467.16, for a total value of $938,991.60. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 1.32% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Several research analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Oppenheimer decreased their price objective on shares of Domino’s Pizza from $585.00 to $565.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, October 15th. MKM Partners upped their price objective on shares of Domino’s Pizza from $515.00 to $525.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, October 15th. Barclays upped their price objective on shares of Domino’s Pizza from $475.00 to $500.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Friday, October 15th. Wedbush decreased their price objective on shares of Domino’s Pizza from $585.00 to $550.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, October 15th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft cut their target price on Domino’s Pizza from $485.00 to $468.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, October 15th. Seventeen research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $507.32.

DPZ traded up $2.07 during trading on Thursday, reaching $533.98. The stock had a trading volume of 209,573 shares, compared to its average volume of 556,816. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $491.45 and its two-hundred day moving average is $484.26. The company has a market capitalization of $19.43 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 40.61, a P/E/G ratio of 3.28 and a beta of 0.53. Domino’s Pizza, Inc. has a one year low of $319.71 and a one year high of $549.51.

Domino’s Pizza (NYSE:DPZ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 14th. The restaurant operator reported $3.24 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.11 by $0.13. The business had revenue of $998.00 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.03 billion. Domino’s Pizza had a negative return on equity of 13.34% and a net margin of 11.59%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 3.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $2.49 earnings per share. Research analysts predict that Domino’s Pizza, Inc. will post 13.61 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, December 30th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, December 15th will be issued a $0.94 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, December 14th. This represents a $3.76 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.70%. Domino’s Pizza’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 28.59%.

Domino’s Pizza Profile

Domino’s Pizza, Inc engages in the management of a network of company-owned and franchise-owned pizza stores. It operates through the following segments: U.S. Stores, International Franchise, and Supply Chain. The U.S. Stores segment consists of primarily of franchise operations. The International Franchise segment comprises a network of franchised stores.

