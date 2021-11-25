Unigestion Holding SA Reduces Stock Position in Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce (NYSE:CM)

Unigestion Holding SA lessened its stake in shares of Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce (NYSE:CM) (TSE:CM) by 8.4% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 266,239 shares of the bank’s stock after selling 24,302 shares during the quarter. Unigestion Holding SA’s holdings in Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce were worth $29,602,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Natixis Advisors L.P. boosted its holdings in shares of Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce by 6.6% during the 2nd quarter. Natixis Advisors L.P. now owns 18,725 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $2,132,000 after acquiring an additional 1,153 shares during the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted its stake in shares of Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce by 3.3% in the 2nd quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 2,089,237 shares of the bank’s stock worth $237,881,000 after purchasing an additional 67,502 shares during the period. Cidel Asset Management Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce by 15.4% in the 2nd quarter. Cidel Asset Management Inc. now owns 565,107 shares of the bank’s stock worth $64,396,000 after purchasing an additional 75,492 shares during the period. Advisory Services Network LLC lifted its stake in shares of Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce by 9.1% in the 2nd quarter. Advisory Services Network LLC now owns 11,278 shares of the bank’s stock worth $1,284,000 after purchasing an additional 945 shares during the period. Finally, Quadrant Capital Group LLC lifted its stake in shares of Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce by 6.8% in the 2nd quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 2,014 shares of the bank’s stock worth $229,000 after purchasing an additional 128 shares during the period. 42.89% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

CM traded down $0.02 during trading on Thursday, reaching $117.64. 203,219 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 488,920. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.14, a quick ratio of 1.03 and a current ratio of 1.03. Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce has a 12-month low of $83.93 and a 12-month high of $123.13. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $117.54 and a 200 day simple moving average of $116.22. The company has a market cap of $53.04 billion, a P/E ratio of 11.42, a PEG ratio of 0.93 and a beta of 1.11.

Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce (NYSE:CM) (TSE:CM) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 25th. The bank reported $3.93 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.65 by $1.28. Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce had a net margin of 26.13% and a return on equity of 16.40%. The business had revenue of $4.11 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.96 billion. During the same period last year, the firm posted $2.71 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce will post 11.54 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, October 28th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, September 28th were issued a dividend of $1.1561 per share. This represents a $4.62 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.93%. The ex-dividend date was Monday, September 27th. Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 44.95%.

Several equities analysts have recently weighed in on CM shares. Credit Suisse Group increased their price objective on shares of Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce from $149.00 to $156.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, August 27th. Desjardins raised their target price on shares of Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce from C$150.00 to C$154.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, August 30th. Barclays raised their target price on shares of Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce from $150.00 to $157.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, August 13th. BMO Capital Markets raised their target price on shares of Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce from C$160.00 to C$165.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, August 27th. Finally, Canaccord Genuity raised their target price on shares of Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce from C$157.00 to C$161.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, August 27th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $158.11.

About Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce

Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce is a financial institution, which engages in the provision of banking and wealth management services. It operates through the following segments: Canadian Personal and Small Business Banking, Canadian Commercial Banking and Wealth Management, U.S. Commercial Banking and Wealth Management, Capital Markets, and Corporate and Other.

