Unigestion Holding SA Sells 692,485 Shares of Synchrony Financial (NYSE:SYF)

Unigestion Holding SA decreased its stake in Synchrony Financial (NYSE:SYF) by 84.7% during the third quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 124,741 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 692,485 shares during the period. Unigestion Holding SA’s holdings in Synchrony Financial were worth $6,097,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Capital Analysts LLC bought a new position in shares of Synchrony Financial in the 2nd quarter worth $33,000. Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC increased its holdings in shares of Synchrony Financial by 147.1% in the 2nd quarter. Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC now owns 902 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $44,000 after buying an additional 537 shares during the last quarter. Advisory Services Network LLC bought a new position in shares of Synchrony Financial in the 2nd quarter worth $46,000. Pflug Koory LLC bought a new position in shares of Synchrony Financial in the 2nd quarter worth $50,000. Finally, Sandy Spring Bank boosted its stake in shares of Synchrony Financial by 53.3% in the 2nd quarter. Sandy Spring Bank now owns 1,150 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $56,000 after purchasing an additional 400 shares in the last quarter. 95.94% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of NYSE:SYF traded up $0.06 on Thursday, hitting $49.77. The company had a trading volume of 3,709,483 shares, compared to its average volume of 5,646,238. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $49.20 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $48.54. Synchrony Financial has a 1 year low of $30.43 and a 1 year high of $52.49. The company has a quick ratio of 1.19, a current ratio of 1.24 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.97. The firm has a market capitalization of $27.24 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 7.02, a P/E/G ratio of 0.31 and a beta of 1.71.

Synchrony Financial (NYSE:SYF) last posted its earnings results on Monday, October 18th. The financial services provider reported $2.00 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.51 by $0.49. Synchrony Financial had a net margin of 27.12% and a return on equity of 30.68%. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $0.72 earnings per share. Equities research analysts anticipate that Synchrony Financial will post 6.91 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, November 12th. Stockholders of record on Monday, November 1st were given a $0.22 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, October 29th. This represents a $0.88 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.77%. Synchrony Financial’s dividend payout ratio is 12.41%.

A number of brokerages have recently issued reports on SYF. JMP Securities began coverage on shares of Synchrony Financial in a research note on Wednesday, October 20th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $56.00 price objective for the company. Jefferies Financial Group began coverage on shares of Synchrony Financial in a research note on Friday, September 10th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $58.00 price objective for the company. Credit Suisse Group upped their price objective on shares of Synchrony Financial from $59.00 to $63.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, September 10th. Seaport Res Ptn reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Synchrony Financial in a research note on Monday, August 30th. Finally, Citigroup raised shares of Synchrony Financial from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and upped their price objective for the company from $56.00 to $59.00 in a research note on Friday, October 29th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $56.71.

Synchrony Financial engages in the provision of consumer financial services. It operates through three sales platforms: Retail Card, Payment Solutions, and CareCredit. The Retail Card platform is a provider of private label credit cards, and also provides Dual Cards and small-and medium-sized business credit products.

