UniMex Network Trading Down 0.1% Over Last Week (UMX)

UniMex Network (CURRENCY:UMX) traded 3.1% higher against the dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 13:00 PM Eastern on November 25th. One UniMex Network coin can now be bought for about $0.56 or 0.00000946 BTC on major exchanges. During the last week, UniMex Network has traded down 0.1% against the dollar. UniMex Network has a total market capitalization of $4.02 million and $119,219.00 worth of UniMex Network was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

EthereumX (ETX) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $50,850.52 or 0.78473148 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001694 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded up 3.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.06 or 0.00001790 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded 4.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $40.38 or 0.00068334 BTC.

SHIBA INU (SHIB) traded 20% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded 7.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $43.49 or 0.00073596 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded up 11.4% against the dollar and now trades at $54.74 or 0.00092648 BTC.

Lido stETH (STETH) traded up 6% against the dollar and now trades at $4,467.19 or 0.07560358 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded up 4% against the dollar and now trades at $58,936.75 or 0.99745771 BTC.

stETH (Lido) (STETH) traded 3.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $3,479.19 or 0.06807369 BTC.

UniMex Network Coin Profile

UniMex Network’s genesis date was January 8th, 2021. UniMex Network’s total supply is 10,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 7,188,808 coins. UniMex Network’s official Twitter account is @UniMex_Network and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “UniMex is an on-chain margin-trading platform entirely contained within Uniswap. Which means that shorts/longs are directly executed on Uniswap, rather than through an off-chain approach e.g. through a 0x relayer. Margin traders are charged fees which are disbursed to lenders as a reward for supplying liquidity to lending pools. “

