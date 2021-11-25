United Airlines Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:UAL) Shares Sold by Comerica Bank

Comerica Bank lessened its stake in United Airlines Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:UAL) by 1.6% in the 2nd quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 55,933 shares of the transportation company’s stock after selling 909 shares during the period. Comerica Bank’s holdings in United Airlines were worth $2,457,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of UAL. Mariner LLC increased its stake in shares of United Airlines by 22.4% in the 2nd quarter. Mariner LLC now owns 13,269 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $694,000 after purchasing an additional 2,431 shares in the last quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans increased its stake in shares of United Airlines by 1.8% in the 2nd quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans now owns 13,897 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $727,000 after purchasing an additional 243 shares in the last quarter. Kimelman & Baird LLC purchased a new position in shares of United Airlines in the 2nd quarter valued at about $3,619,000. Wells Fargo & Company MN increased its stake in shares of United Airlines by 25.6% in the 2nd quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 345,249 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $18,053,000 after purchasing an additional 70,471 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Zacks Investment Management purchased a new position in shares of United Airlines in the 2nd quarter valued at about $223,000. 59.85% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In other United Airlines news, President Brett J. Hart sold 77,777 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, September 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $45.14, for a total transaction of $3,510,853.78. Following the transaction, the president now directly owns 35,076 shares in the company, valued at $1,583,330.64. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, COO Jonathan Roitman sold 3,760 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, September 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $43.94, for a total value of $165,214.40. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 0.32% of the company’s stock.

UAL opened at $46.73 on Thursday. United Airlines Holdings, Inc. has a one year low of $39.17 and a one year high of $63.70. The stock has a market capitalization of $15.12 billion, a PE ratio of -4.42 and a beta of 1.51. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $48.23 and its 200 day moving average price is $49.86. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 5.85, a quick ratio of 1.31 and a current ratio of 1.36.

United Airlines (NASDAQ:UAL) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, October 18th. The transportation company reported ($1.02) EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($1.65) by $0.63. United Airlines had a negative return on equity of 112.46% and a negative net margin of 16.19%. The firm had revenue of $7.75 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $7.64 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted ($8.16) earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 211.4% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that United Airlines Holdings, Inc. will post -14 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several brokerages recently weighed in on UAL. Morgan Stanley cut their price target on United Airlines from $70.00 to $64.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, September 14th. Cowen boosted their price objective on United Airlines from $72.00 to $78.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 21st. Finally, Redburn Partners began coverage on United Airlines in a research note on Wednesday, August 11th. They set a “sell” rating for the company. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $61.31.

United Airlines Holdings, Inc is a holding company, which offers satellite based Wi-Fi, including on long-haul overseas routes. It transports people and cargo throughout North America and to destinations in Asia, Europe, Africa, the Pacific, the Middle East and Latin America. UAL, through United and its regional carriers.

