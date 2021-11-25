Urban Outfitters (NASDAQ:URBN) Receives “Market Perform” Rating from William Blair

Urban Outfitters (NASDAQ:URBN)‘s stock had its “market perform” rating restated by equities research analysts at William Blair in a report issued on Tuesday, Zacks.com reports. William Blair also issued estimates for Urban Outfitters’ Q4 2022 earnings at $0.75 EPS, Q1 2023 earnings at $0.46 EPS and Q4 2023 earnings at $0.63 EPS.

A number of other research analysts also recently commented on URBN. Wells Fargo & Company lowered their price target on shares of Urban Outfitters from $40.00 to $36.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Friday, October 15th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their price target on shares of Urban Outfitters from $38.00 to $39.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday, August 16th. Morgan Stanley increased their price target on shares of Urban Outfitters from $41.00 to $43.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday. MKM Partners increased their price target on shares of Urban Outfitters from $41.00 to $43.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 25th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets increased their price target on shares of Urban Outfitters from $35.00 to $37.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 25th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have given a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Urban Outfitters currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $39.82.

Get Urban Outfitters alerts:

URBN opened at $33.04 on Tuesday. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $32.53 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $35.50. Urban Outfitters has a 52 week low of $24.40 and a 52 week high of $42.10. The company has a market capitalization of $3.25 billion, a PE ratio of 11.43, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.59 and a beta of 1.57.

Urban Outfitters (NASDAQ:URBN) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, November 22nd. The apparel retailer reported $0.89 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.84 by $0.05. Urban Outfitters had a net margin of 6.91% and a return on equity of 18.77%. The business had revenue of $1.13 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.12 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $0.78 EPS. The business’s revenue was up 16.7% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, analysts forecast that Urban Outfitters will post 3.33 earnings per share for the current year.

In other news, CAO Azeez Hayne sold 1,100 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, November 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $35.00, for a total transaction of $38,500.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Company insiders own 27.50% of the company’s stock.

Large investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Meeder Asset Management Inc. increased its position in shares of Urban Outfitters by 998.2% during the second quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. now owns 604 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock worth $25,000 after acquiring an additional 549 shares during the period. Advisory Services Network LLC purchased a new position in shares of Urban Outfitters during the second quarter worth approximately $31,000. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC increased its position in shares of Urban Outfitters by 148.3% during the second quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC now owns 1,234 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock worth $51,000 after acquiring an additional 737 shares during the period. Macquarie Group Ltd. increased its position in shares of Urban Outfitters by 186.8% during the third quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. now owns 2,710 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock worth $80,000 after acquiring an additional 1,765 shares during the period. Finally, Barrow Hanley Mewhinney & Strauss LLC increased its holdings in Urban Outfitters by 205.6% during the second quarter. Barrow Hanley Mewhinney & Strauss LLC now owns 2,393 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock valued at $99,000 after buying an additional 1,610 shares during the period. 68.64% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Urban Outfitters

Urban Outfitters, Inc engages in the operation of a general consumer product retail and wholesale business selling to customers through various channels including retail locations, websites, catalogs and mobile applications. It operates through the following segments: Retail, Wholesale and Subscription.

Read More: How does quantitative easing work?

Receive News & Ratings for Urban Outfitters Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Urban Outfitters and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.