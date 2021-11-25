Utz Brands, Inc. (NYSE:UTZ) Holdings Lowered by Credit Suisse AG

Credit Suisse AG trimmed its stake in shares of Utz Brands, Inc. (NYSE:UTZ) by 15.2% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 40,197 shares of the company’s stock after selling 7,214 shares during the period. Credit Suisse AG’s holdings in Utz Brands were worth $893,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in UTZ. BlackRock Inc. lifted its stake in Utz Brands by 244.7% in the 2nd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 3,620,129 shares of the company’s stock worth $78,883,000 after acquiring an additional 2,569,882 shares in the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted its stake in Utz Brands by 158.0% in the 2nd quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 2,350,993 shares of the company’s stock worth $51,228,000 after acquiring an additional 1,439,895 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp raised its stake in shares of Utz Brands by 1,250.0% during the 2nd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 1,060,874 shares of the company’s stock worth $23,129,000 after purchasing an additional 982,290 shares in the last quarter. Champlain Investment Partners LLC raised its stake in shares of Utz Brands by 42.4% during the 2nd quarter. Champlain Investment Partners LLC now owns 2,436,335 shares of the company’s stock worth $53,088,000 after purchasing an additional 725,760 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Northern Trust Corp raised its stake in shares of Utz Brands by 418.4% during the 2nd quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 602,711 shares of the company’s stock worth $13,133,000 after purchasing an additional 486,444 shares in the last quarter. 41.16% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Utz Brands alerts:

UTZ opened at $15.89 on Thursday. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.18 billion, a P/E ratio of 88.28 and a beta of 0.61. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $16.40 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $20.02. The company has a quick ratio of 1.26, a current ratio of 1.71 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.55. Utz Brands, Inc. has a 12-month low of $15.05 and a 12-month high of $30.09.

Utz Brands (NYSE:UTZ) last released its earnings results on Thursday, November 11th. The company reported $0.18 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.15 by $0.03. The firm had revenue of $312.68 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $311.01 million. Utz Brands had a return on equity of 5.80% and a net margin of 1.81%. As a group, analysts anticipate that Utz Brands, Inc. will post 0.58 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, October 11th. Shareholders of record on Monday, September 20th were issued a $0.05 dividend. This represents a $0.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.26%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, September 17th. Utz Brands’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 111.11%.

In related news, Director Jason K. Giordano sold 4,056 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, October 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $16.13, for a total transaction of $65,423.28. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, Director Jason K. Giordano sold 4,045 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, October 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $16.03, for a total value of $64,841.35. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 459,253 shares of company stock worth $7,506,523 in the last three months. 17.32% of the stock is owned by insiders.

A number of equities research analysts have recently weighed in on UTZ shares. Citigroup raised their price target on Utz Brands from $19.00 to $21.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, November 19th. Stephens cut their price target on Utz Brands from $27.00 to $23.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, August 13th. Oppenheimer cut their price target on Utz Brands from $23.00 to $20.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, November 16th. The Goldman Sachs Group lowered their price objective on Utz Brands from $25.00 to $20.50 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, August 24th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered Utz Brands from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Tuesday, November 9th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, Utz Brands currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $24.63.

About Utz Brands

UTZ Brands, Inc manufactures, markets, and distributes branded snacking products. It offers a broad range of salty snacks, including potato chips, pretzels, cheese snacks, veggie snacks, pork skins and other snacks. The firm’s brands include Utz, Zapp’s, Golden Flake, Good Health, Boulder Canyon and Hawaiian.

Read More: Current Ratio

Receive News & Ratings for Utz Brands Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Utz Brands and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.