VanEck Vectors High Yield Muni ETF (NYSEARCA:HYD) Shares Acquired by First United Bank & Trust

First United Bank & Trust lifted its holdings in shares of VanEck Vectors High Yield Muni ETF (NYSEARCA:HYD) by 102.9% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 23,460 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 11,895 shares during the quarter. First United Bank & Trust’s holdings in VanEck Vectors High Yield Muni ETF were worth $1,466,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. Avenue 1 Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in shares of VanEck Vectors High Yield Muni ETF by 10.7% during the third quarter. Avenue 1 Advisors LLC now owns 34,146 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,133,000 after purchasing an additional 3,291 shares during the last quarter. Focused Wealth Management Inc boosted its holdings in VanEck Vectors High Yield Muni ETF by 14.2% in the third quarter. Focused Wealth Management Inc now owns 256,363 shares of the company’s stock valued at $16,018,000 after acquiring an additional 31,945 shares during the last quarter. Summit Financial Group Inc. boosted its holdings in VanEck Vectors High Yield Muni ETF by 11.8% in the third quarter. Summit Financial Group Inc. now owns 9,831 shares of the company’s stock valued at $614,000 after acquiring an additional 1,040 shares during the last quarter. Global Trust Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in VanEck Vectors High Yield Muni ETF in the third quarter valued at $131,000. Finally, IFP Advisors Inc boosted its holdings in VanEck Vectors High Yield Muni ETF by 1,229.4% in the third quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 48,816 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,049,000 after acquiring an additional 45,144 shares during the last quarter.

Shares of VanEck Vectors High Yield Muni ETF stock opened at $62.27 on Thursday. VanEck Vectors High Yield Muni ETF has a twelve month low of $60.60 and a twelve month high of $63.98. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $62.30 and its 200 day moving average price is $63.00.

