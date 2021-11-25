Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF (NYSEARCA:VIG) Shares Acquired by Norway Savings Bank

Norway Savings Bank grew its position in Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF (NYSEARCA:VIG) by 64.1% during the third quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 7,132 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 2,787 shares during the period. Norway Savings Bank’s holdings in Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF were worth $1,096,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Oak Harvest Investment Services raised its holdings in shares of Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF by 8.6% in the 2nd quarter. Oak Harvest Investment Services now owns 43,170 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,682,000 after purchasing an additional 3,428 shares in the last quarter. Rational Advisors LLC raised its holdings in shares of Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF by 59.0% in the 2nd quarter. Rational Advisors LLC now owns 52,032 shares of the company’s stock valued at $8,054,000 after purchasing an additional 19,316 shares in the last quarter. Brighton Jones LLC raised its holdings in shares of Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF by 29.7% in the 2nd quarter. Brighton Jones LLC now owns 14,827 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,295,000 after purchasing an additional 3,396 shares in the last quarter. Capital Analysts LLC raised its holdings in shares of Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF by 121.2% in the 2nd quarter. Capital Analysts LLC now owns 106,115 shares of the company’s stock valued at $16,425,000 after purchasing an additional 58,150 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Kohmann Bosshard Financial Services LLC raised its holdings in shares of Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF by 3.0% in the 3rd quarter. Kohmann Bosshard Financial Services LLC now owns 178,210 shares of the company’s stock valued at $27,373,000 after purchasing an additional 5,258 shares in the last quarter.

NYSEARCA VIG opened at $167.61 on Thursday. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $161.67 and its 200 day moving average price is $159.05. Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF has a 12 month low of $136.02 and a 12 month high of $168.93.

Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF (the Fund) seeks to track the investment performance of the Dividend Achievers Select Index. Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard Dividend Appreciation Index Fund. The Fund will hold all the stocks in the index in approximately the same proportions as their weightings in the index.

