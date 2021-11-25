Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US ETF (NYSEARCA:VEU) Stock Holdings Decreased by Livingston Group Asset Management CO operating as Southport Capital Management

Livingston Group Asset Management CO operating as Southport Capital Management reduced its position in Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US ETF (NYSEARCA:VEU) by 9.5% during the 3rd quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 27,141 shares of the company’s stock after selling 2,859 shares during the quarter. Livingston Group Asset Management CO operating as Southport Capital Management’s holdings in Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US ETF were worth $1,655,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in VEU. Cribstone Capital Management LLC increased its position in shares of Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US ETF by 93.0% in the second quarter. Cribstone Capital Management LLC now owns 415 shares of the company’s stock worth $26,000 after acquiring an additional 200 shares in the last quarter. Vigilant Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US ETF during the third quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Axiom Investment Management LLC purchased a new position in Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US ETF during the first quarter valued at approximately $30,000. Mascoma Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US ETF during the third quarter valued at approximately $31,000. Finally, Allworth Financial LP grew its position in Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US ETF by 312.6% during the second quarter. Allworth Financial LP now owns 718 shares of the company’s stock valued at $46,000 after purchasing an additional 544 shares in the last quarter.

VEU traded down $0.28 on Thursday, reaching $61.93. 1,918,214 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 2,423,818. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $62.60. Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US ETF has a 52-week low of $55.64 and a 52-week high of $65.28.

Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US Index Fund, which employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the FTSE All-World ex US Index (the Index). The Index includes approximately 2,200 stocks of companies in 46 countries, from both developed and emerging markets worldwide.

