Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US ETF (NYSEARCA:VEU) Stock Position Trimmed by Gofen & Glossberg LLC IL

Gofen & Glossberg LLC IL cut its position in Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US ETF (NYSEARCA:VEU) by 1.2% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 48,142 shares of the company’s stock after selling 580 shares during the quarter. Gofen & Glossberg LLC IL’s holdings in Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US ETF were worth $2,935,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of VEU. Jones Financial Companies Lllp raised its position in shares of Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US ETF by 3.8% during the 2nd quarter. Jones Financial Companies Lllp now owns 30,426,685 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,951,396,000 after buying an additional 1,124,326 shares in the last quarter. Morgan Stanley raised its holdings in shares of Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US ETF by 1.2% in the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 21,607,444 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,369,696,000 after purchasing an additional 262,636 shares in the last quarter. Northern Trust Corp raised its holdings in shares of Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US ETF by 2.5% in the 2nd quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 21,591,345 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,368,676,000 after purchasing an additional 536,533 shares in the last quarter. Bank of America Corp DE raised its holdings in shares of Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US ETF by 7.1% in the 2nd quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 12,026,567 shares of the company’s stock worth $762,364,000 after purchasing an additional 797,150 shares in the last quarter. Finally, PNC Financial Services Group Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US ETF by 0.3% in the 2nd quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 9,036,039 shares of the company’s stock worth $572,795,000 after purchasing an additional 28,260 shares in the last quarter.

NYSEARCA VEU opened at $61.93 on Thursday. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $62.60. Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US ETF has a 12 month low of $55.64 and a 12 month high of $65.28.

Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US Index Fund, which employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the FTSE All-World ex US Index (the Index). The Index includes approximately 2,200 stocks of companies in 46 countries, from both developed and emerging markets worldwide.

