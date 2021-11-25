Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF (NYSEARCA:VEA) is Kathmere Capital Management LLC’s 8th Largest Position

Kathmere Capital Management LLC lifted its position in Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF (NYSEARCA:VEA) by 4.9% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 324,591 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 15,107 shares during the period. Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF comprises 3.0% of Kathmere Capital Management LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 8th largest holding. Kathmere Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF were worth $16,389,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Monarch Capital Management Inc. increased its stake in shares of Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF by 0.5% in the second quarter. Monarch Capital Management Inc. now owns 36,395 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,875,000 after purchasing an additional 196 shares in the last quarter. Financial Insights Inc. grew its stake in Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF by 2.6% during the second quarter. Financial Insights Inc. now owns 7,876 shares of the company’s stock valued at $406,000 after acquiring an additional 200 shares in the last quarter. Tranquility Partners LLC grew its stake in Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF by 3.1% during the second quarter. Tranquility Partners LLC now owns 6,781 shares of the company’s stock valued at $349,000 after acquiring an additional 202 shares in the last quarter. Geller Advisors LLC grew its stake in Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF by 1.6% during the second quarter. Geller Advisors LLC now owns 13,368 shares of the company’s stock valued at $689,000 after acquiring an additional 210 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Cornerstone Wealth Management LLC grew its stake in Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF by 0.9% during the second quarter. Cornerstone Wealth Management LLC now owns 23,880 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,230,000 after acquiring an additional 219 shares in the last quarter.

Get Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF alerts:

VEA traded down $0.27 during trading on Thursday, hitting $51.35. 7,906,116 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 8,276,833. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $51.90 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $51.98. Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF has a 1 year low of $45.07 and a 1 year high of $53.49.

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding VEA? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF (NYSEARCA:VEA).

Receive News & Ratings for Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.