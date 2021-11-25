Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF (NYSEARCA:VEA) Shares Sold by Winfield Associates Inc.

Winfield Associates Inc. lowered its position in shares of Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF (NYSEARCA:VEA) by 2.5% in the third quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 30,148 shares of the company’s stock after selling 766 shares during the quarter. Winfield Associates Inc.’s holdings in Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF were worth $1,522,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Bank of America Corp DE grew its position in shares of Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF by 2.5% in the second quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 152,887,715 shares of the company’s stock valued at $7,876,775,000 after purchasing an additional 3,775,572 shares in the last quarter. Creative Planning grew its position in shares of Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF by 10.1% in the second quarter. Creative Planning now owns 90,324,613 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,653,523,000 after purchasing an additional 8,321,334 shares in the last quarter. Betterment LLC grew its position in Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF by 7.1% in the second quarter. Betterment LLC now owns 86,873,564 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,475,726,000 after acquiring an additional 5,774,534 shares during the period. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. grew its position in Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF by 4.5% in the second quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 72,515,848 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,736,220,000 after acquiring an additional 3,149,122 shares during the period. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company MN grew its position in Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF by 0.5% in the second quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 62,862,966 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,238,700,000 after acquiring an additional 288,952 shares during the period.

Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF stock traded down $0.27 during mid-day trading on Thursday, hitting $51.35. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 7,906,116 shares, compared to its average volume of 8,276,833. Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF has a 1 year low of $45.07 and a 1 year high of $53.49. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $51.90 and its two-hundred day moving average is $51.98.

