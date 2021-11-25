Vanguard Group Inc. Acquires 68,779 Shares of J.Jill, Inc. (NYSE:JILL)

Vanguard Group Inc. grew its holdings in J.Jill, Inc. (NYSE:JILL) by 104.8% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 134,387 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock after purchasing an additional 68,779 shares during the period. Vanguard Group Inc. owned approximately 1.35% of J.Jill worth $2,649,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Morgan Stanley raised its position in shares of J.Jill by 271.6% in the first quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 2,772 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $27,000 after purchasing an additional 2,026 shares during the period. Jane Street Group LLC purchased a new position in J.Jill during the first quarter valued at approximately $131,000. Citadel Advisors LLC grew its stake in J.Jill by 94.3% during the first quarter. Citadel Advisors LLC now owns 26,636 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $260,000 after acquiring an additional 12,930 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Welch & Forbes LLC purchased a new position in J.Jill during the second quarter valued at approximately $946,000. 22.19% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Shares of NYSE:JILL opened at $16.94 on Thursday. The company has a 50 day moving average of $17.26 and a 200 day moving average of $18.60. The stock has a market cap of $169.15 million, a P/E ratio of -1.80 and a beta of 1.60. J.Jill, Inc. has a 12 month low of $3.41 and a 12 month high of $24.50.

J.Jill (NYSE:JILL) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, September 9th. The specialty retailer reported $0.93 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($1.40) by $2.33. The firm had revenue of $159.24 million for the quarter. On average, equities analysts anticipate that J.Jill, Inc. will post 1.49 earnings per share for the current year.

In other J.Jill news, CFO Mark W. Webb acquired 1,750 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, September 20th. The stock was bought at an average price of $16.29 per share, with a total value of $28,507.50. Following the purchase, the chief financial officer now owns 26,379 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $429,713.91. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, Director Michael Rahamim purchased 5,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, September 22nd. The shares were purchased at an average price of $16.01 per share, with a total value of $80,050.00. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. In the last three months, insiders acquired 16,750 shares of company stock valued at $273,708. Corporate insiders own 3.10% of the company’s stock.

J.Jill Company Profile

J.Jill, Inc engages in the business of retailing women’s apparel, accessories, and footwear. The firm markets its products through direct and retail channels under the J.Jill brand. It has two sub-brands, which includes Pure Jill and Wearever. The company was founded on February 17, 2011 and is headquartered in Quincy, MA.

