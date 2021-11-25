Vanguard Group Inc. Buys 616,800 Shares of electroCore, Inc. (NASDAQ:ECOR)

Vanguard Group Inc. increased its stake in shares of electroCore, Inc. (NASDAQ:ECOR) by 36.8% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 2,293,145 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 616,800 shares during the period. Vanguard Group Inc.’s holdings in electroCore were worth $2,728,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Valeo Financial Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in shares of electroCore by 26.3% during the 2nd quarter. Valeo Financial Advisors LLC now owns 1,822,250 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,168,000 after buying an additional 380,000 shares during the period. Kepos Capital LP bought a new stake in electroCore in the 2nd quarter valued at about $714,000. CVI Holdings LLC bought a new stake in electroCore in the 2nd quarter valued at about $596,000. Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its holdings in electroCore by 41.7% in the 1st quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 482,529 shares of the company’s stock valued at $994,000 after purchasing an additional 142,085 shares during the period. Finally, Renaissance Technologies LLC boosted its holdings in electroCore by 100.1% in the 1st quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 219,102 shares of the company’s stock valued at $451,000 after purchasing an additional 109,602 shares during the period. 27.56% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

A number of analysts have issued reports on the stock. Maxim Group reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $3.00 price objective on shares of electroCore in a report on Friday, August 6th. HC Wainwright reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $3.00 price objective on shares of electroCore in a report on Tuesday, August 10th.

Shares of electroCore stock opened at $0.79 on Thursday. The company has a 50 day moving average of $0.97 and a 200-day moving average of $1.17. electroCore, Inc. has a 1-year low of $0.72 and a 1-year high of $3.63. The company has a market cap of $55.57 million, a PE ratio of -2.12 and a beta of 1.05.

electroCore (NASDAQ:ECOR) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 4th. The company reported ($0.06) earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.08) by $0.02. electroCore had a negative net margin of 380.36% and a negative return on equity of 69.00%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted ($0.10) earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts predict that electroCore, Inc. will post -0.31 earnings per share for the current year.

About electroCore

electroCore, Inc engages in the provision of non-invasive vagus nerve stimulation (nVNS) therapy. It develops a platform bioelectronic medical therapy that modulates neurotransmitters and immune function through its effects on both the peripheral and central nervous systems. The company was founded by Joseph P.

