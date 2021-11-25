Vanguard Group Inc. Increases Stock Holdings in Finch Therapeutics Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:FNCH)

Vanguard Group Inc. raised its stake in Finch Therapeutics Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:FNCH) by 399.4% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 174,795 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 139,795 shares during the period. Vanguard Group Inc. owned 0.37% of Finch Therapeutics Group worth $2,459,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Squarepoint Ops LLC purchased a new position in Finch Therapeutics Group in the first quarter valued at approximately $485,000. JPMorgan Chase & Co. acquired a new stake in shares of Finch Therapeutics Group in the second quarter valued at approximately $141,000. Tudor Investment Corp Et Al acquired a new stake in shares of Finch Therapeutics Group in the first quarter valued at approximately $279,000. Deutsche Bank AG acquired a new stake in shares of Finch Therapeutics Group in the second quarter valued at approximately $63,000. Finally, Millennium Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Finch Therapeutics Group in the first quarter valued at approximately $3,282,000. Institutional investors own 11.68% of the company’s stock.

Get Finch Therapeutics Group alerts:

FNCH stock opened at $15.74 on Thursday. Finch Therapeutics Group, Inc. has a twelve month low of $11.56 and a twelve month high of $22.50. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $13.92.

Finch Therapeutics Group (NASDAQ:FNCH) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 10th. The company reported ($0.21) earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.42) by $0.21. The company had revenue of $11.34 million for the quarter. Sell-side analysts predict that Finch Therapeutics Group, Inc. will post -1.72 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research raised Finch Therapeutics Group from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, October 12th.

Finch Therapeutics Group Profile

Finch Therapeutics Group, Inc, a clinical-stage microbiome therapeutics company, develops a novel class of orally administered biological drugs in the United States. The company's lead candidate is CP101, an orally administered microbiome capsule that has completed Phase II clinical trial for the treatment of patients with recurrent Clostridioides difficile infection, as well as for the treatment of chronic hepatitis B virus.

Featured Story: How does the Beige Book influence monetary policy?

Receive News & Ratings for Finch Therapeutics Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Finch Therapeutics Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.