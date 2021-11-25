Vanguard Group Inc. Increases Stock Position in Arcadia Biosciences, Inc. (NASDAQ:RKDA)

Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Arcadia Biosciences, Inc. (NASDAQ:RKDA) by 107.8% during the second quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 791,412 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after purchasing an additional 410,506 shares during the quarter. Vanguard Group Inc.’s holdings in Arcadia Biosciences were worth $2,350,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. UBS Group AG grew its position in shares of Arcadia Biosciences by 219.3% during the first quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 9,249 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $25,000 after acquiring an additional 6,352 shares during the last quarter. Royal Bank of Canada purchased a new position in Arcadia Biosciences in the 1st quarter valued at $28,000. Northern Trust Corp grew its position in Arcadia Biosciences by 46.3% in the 1st quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 28,929 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $80,000 after buying an additional 9,155 shares during the last quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC grew its position in Arcadia Biosciences by 53.1% in the 2nd quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC now owns 31,136 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $92,000 after buying an additional 10,800 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Dimensional Fund Advisors LP grew its position in Arcadia Biosciences by 310.3% in the 2nd quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 50,501 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $150,000 after buying an additional 38,194 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 11.24% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ:RKDA opened at $1.53 on Thursday. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $1.98 and its 200 day moving average price is $2.37. Arcadia Biosciences, Inc. has a 1-year low of $1.38 and a 1-year high of $6.40. The firm has a market cap of $33.94 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.00 and a beta of -0.69.

Arcadia Biosciences (NASDAQ:RKDA) last released its earnings results on Monday, November 15th. The basic materials company reported ($0.10) EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.23) by $0.13. Arcadia Biosciences had a negative return on equity of 44.75% and a net margin of 3.98%. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned ($0.54) earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that Arcadia Biosciences, Inc. will post -0.96 earnings per share for the current year.

Separately, HC Wainwright reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $7.00 price objective on shares of Arcadia Biosciences in a research report on Monday, August 30th.

Arcadia Biosciences Profile

Arcadia Biosciences, Inc is an agricultural biotechnology company which engages in the development of agricultural products for the improvement of the environment and human health. It uses screening, breeding, and biotechnology techniques to create agricultural products for consumers, processors, and farmers.

