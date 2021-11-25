Vanguard Large-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:VV) Shares Sold by Fusion Family Wealth LLC

Fusion Family Wealth LLC lowered its stake in Vanguard Large-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:VV) by 11.8% during the third quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 47,411 shares of the company’s stock after selling 6,331 shares during the quarter. Vanguard Large-Cap ETF accounts for about 1.4% of Fusion Family Wealth LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 13th biggest holding. Fusion Family Wealth LLC’s holdings in Vanguard Large-Cap ETF were worth $9,526,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in VV. Creative Planning lifted its holdings in Vanguard Large-Cap ETF by 17.9% in the 2nd quarter. Creative Planning now owns 8,573,999 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,721,230,000 after purchasing an additional 1,299,350 shares in the last quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. lifted its holdings in Vanguard Large-Cap ETF by 153.0% in the 2nd quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 1,394,726 shares of the company’s stock valued at $279,991,000 after purchasing an additional 843,500 shares in the last quarter. Liberty Wealth Management LLC lifted its holdings in Vanguard Large-Cap ETF by 20,245.5% in the 2nd quarter. Liberty Wealth Management LLC now owns 736,711 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,670,000 after purchasing an additional 733,090 shares in the last quarter. Capital Asset Advisory Services LLC lifted its holdings in Vanguard Large-Cap ETF by 29,472.4% in the 2nd quarter. Capital Asset Advisory Services LLC now owns 407,212 shares of the company’s stock valued at $81,748,000 after purchasing an additional 405,835 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Jones Financial Companies Lllp lifted its holdings in Vanguard Large-Cap ETF by 1.6% in the 2nd quarter. Jones Financial Companies Lllp now owns 14,094,225 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,818,849,000 after purchasing an additional 221,980 shares in the last quarter.

Get Vanguard Large-Cap ETF alerts:

VV stock traded up $0.58 during midday trading on Thursday, reaching $219.01. The stock had a trading volume of 226,335 shares, compared to its average volume of 244,531. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $210.91. Vanguard Large-Cap ETF has a 52-week low of $168.39 and a 52-week high of $221.27.

Vanguard Large-Cap Index Fund (the Fund) seeks to track the performance of a benchmark index that measures the investment return of large-capitalization stocks. The Fund employs a passive management investment approach designed to track the performance of the MSCI US Prime Market 750 Index, a diversified index predominantly made up of stocks of large United States companies.

Featured Article: Call Option

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding VV? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Vanguard Large-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:VV).

Receive News & Ratings for Vanguard Large-Cap ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vanguard Large-Cap ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.