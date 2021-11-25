Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:VO) Shares Acquired by First United Bank & Trust

First United Bank & Trust increased its position in shares of Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:VO) by 0.5% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 20,333 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 100 shares during the period. Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF comprises 2.0% of First United Bank & Trust’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 12th biggest position. First United Bank & Trust’s holdings in Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF were worth $4,814,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Fieldpoint Private Securities LLC lifted its stake in Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF by 38.5% during the 2nd quarter. Fieldpoint Private Securities LLC now owns 9,134 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,218,000 after acquiring an additional 2,539 shares in the last quarter. Mid Atlantic Financial Management Inc. ADV lifted its stake in Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF by 8.1% during the 2nd quarter. Mid Atlantic Financial Management Inc. ADV now owns 20,653 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,902,000 after acquiring an additional 1,547 shares in the last quarter. Transcend Wealth Collective LLC lifted its stake in Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF by 49.2% during the 2nd quarter. Transcend Wealth Collective LLC now owns 4,895 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,160,000 after acquiring an additional 1,615 shares in the last quarter. Truepoint Inc. raised its position in Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF by 124.2% in the 2nd quarter. Truepoint Inc. now owns 9,433 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,239,000 after purchasing an additional 5,225 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Equitable Holdings Inc. raised its position in Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF by 3.6% in the 2nd quarter. Equitable Holdings Inc. now owns 159,945 shares of the company’s stock valued at $37,963,000 after purchasing an additional 5,508 shares in the last quarter.

VO stock opened at $256.46 on Thursday. The business’s 50-day moving average is $249.24 and its two-hundred day moving average is $242.10. Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF has a 1 year low of $197.80 and a 1 year high of $261.53.

Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF is an exchange-traded fund. Vanguard Mid-Cap Index Fund seeks to track the performance of the MSCI US Mid Cap 450 Index representing medium-size United States firms. The portfolio holds all stocks in the same capitalization weighting as the index. The Vanguard Group, Inc, through its Quantitative Equity Group, serves as the investment advisor of the Fund.

