Vanguard S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:VOO) Stake Reduced by Pachira Investments Inc.

Pachira Investments Inc. lessened its position in Vanguard S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:VOO) by 0.7% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 33,807 shares of the company’s stock after selling 227 shares during the period. Vanguard S&P 500 ETF comprises 9.5% of Pachira Investments Inc.’s portfolio, making the stock its 2nd largest holding. Pachira Investments Inc.’s holdings in Vanguard S&P 500 ETF were worth $13,333,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. FMR LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Vanguard S&P 500 ETF by 3.0% during the 1st quarter. FMR LLC now owns 98,897 shares of the company’s stock valued at $25,668,000 after buying an additional 2,916 shares during the period. First Trust Advisors LP boosted its position in Vanguard S&P 500 ETF by 923.9% in the first quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 9,010 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,338,000 after purchasing an additional 8,130 shares during the last quarter. OLD Mission Capital LLC bought a new stake in shares of Vanguard S&P 500 ETF during the 3rd quarter valued at about $1,023,000. Geode Capital Management LLC increased its position in shares of Vanguard S&P 500 ETF by 2.0% during the 1st quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 2,142 shares of the company’s stock valued at $780,000 after purchasing an additional 42 shares during the last quarter. Finally, TownSquare Capital LLC bought a new position in shares of Vanguard S&P 500 ETF in the 1st quarter worth approximately $377,000.

Get Vanguard S&P 500 ETF alerts:

VOO stock traded up $1.06 during midday trading on Thursday, reaching $431.53. 4,564,287 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 4,099,166. Vanguard S&P 500 ETF has a 52-week low of $330.04 and a 52-week high of $435.41. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $415.02 and its 200 day moving average is $403.90.

Vanguard 500 Index Fund (the Fund) is an open-end investment company, or mutual fund. The Fund offers four classes of shares: Investor Shares, Admiral Shares, Signal Shares, and Exchange Traded Fund (ETF) Shares. The Fund seeks to track the investment performance of the Standard & Poor’s 500 Index, an unmanaged benchmark representing the United States large-capitalization stocks.

See Also: Trading Strategy Methods for Individual Investors



Want to see what other hedge funds are holding VOO? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Vanguard S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:VOO).

Receive News & Ratings for Vanguard S&P 500 ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vanguard S&P 500 ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.