Ventyx Biosciences Inc’s (NASDAQ:VTYX) Quiet Period Will End on November 30th

Ventyx Biosciences’ (NASDAQ:VTYX) quiet period is set to end on Tuesday, November 30th. Ventyx Biosciences had issued 9,472,656 shares in its initial public offering on October 21st. The total size of the offering was $151,562,496 based on an initial share price of $16.00. During the company’s quiet period, insiders and any underwriters involved in the IPO are restricted from issuing any research reports for the company because of SEC regulations. Following the end of the company’s quiet period, it’s expected that the brokerages that served as underwriters on the stock will initiate research coverage on the company.

A number of brokerages have weighed in on VTYX. Evercore ISI started coverage on Ventyx Biosciences in a research note on Monday, November 15th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $50.00 price target on the stock. Piper Sandler began coverage on shares of Ventyx Biosciences in a research report on Monday, November 15th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $50.00 price target on the stock. Jefferies Financial Group started coverage on shares of Ventyx Biosciences in a research report on Monday, November 15th. They set a “buy” rating and a $30.00 price target on the stock. Finally, Lifesci Capital restated an “outperform” rating on shares of Ventyx Biosciences in a research note on Monday, November 15th.

Get Ventyx Biosciences alerts:

NASDAQ:VTYX opened at $20.34 on Thursday. Ventyx Biosciences has a 12 month low of $16.32 and a 12 month high of $26.00.

In other news, major shareholder Global Strategic Fund I. Venbio bought 312,500 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, October 25th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $16.00 per share, with a total value of $5,000,000.00. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link

About Ventyx Biosciences

Ventyx Biosciences Inc is a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company. It focused on advancing new therapies for patients living with inflammatory diseases and autoimmune disorders. The company’s clinical stage pipeline includes VTX958, VTX002 and VTX2735. Ventyx Biosciences Inc is headquartered in Encinitas, California.

See Also: How to calculate the annual rate of depreciation

Receive News & Ratings for Ventyx Biosciences Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Ventyx Biosciences and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.