Veracity Capital LLC Has $497,000 Position in Madison Square Garden Entertainment Corp. (NYSE:MSGE)

Veracity Capital LLC raised its position in Madison Square Garden Entertainment Corp. (NYSE:MSGE) by 96.0% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 6,835 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 3,347 shares during the quarter. Veracity Capital LLC’s holdings in Madison Square Garden Entertainment were worth $497,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in MSGE. Ariel Investments LLC lifted its stake in Madison Square Garden Entertainment by 24.3% in the second quarter. Ariel Investments LLC now owns 3,204,928 shares of the company’s stock valued at $269,118,000 after acquiring an additional 626,622 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Madison Square Garden Entertainment by 63.6% during the 2nd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 1,329,815 shares of the company’s stock worth $111,664,000 after buying an additional 516,796 shares during the last quarter. Alpine Associates Management Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Madison Square Garden Entertainment during the 2nd quarter worth about $21,255,000. Primecap Management Co. CA lifted its stake in shares of Madison Square Garden Entertainment by 97.8% during the 2nd quarter. Primecap Management Co. CA now owns 427,001 shares of the company’s stock worth $35,855,000 after buying an additional 211,128 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Dimensional Fund Advisors LP lifted its stake in shares of Madison Square Garden Entertainment by 46.6% during the 2nd quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 463,435 shares of the company’s stock worth $38,912,000 after buying an additional 147,216 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 71.96% of the company’s stock.

Get Madison Square Garden Entertainment alerts:

NYSE:MSGE opened at $68.87 on Thursday. Madison Square Garden Entertainment Corp. has a 52 week low of $60.26 and a 52 week high of $121.42. The company has a market capitalization of $2.34 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -4.24 and a beta of 1.44. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $74.74. The company has a current ratio of 2.24, a quick ratio of 2.24 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.79.

Madison Square Garden Entertainment (NYSE:MSGE) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 9th. The company reported ($1.24) EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($1.55) by $0.31. Madison Square Garden Entertainment had a negative net margin of 88.83% and a negative return on equity of 16.37%. During the same quarter last year, the business earned ($3.04) EPS. As a group, analysts anticipate that Madison Square Garden Entertainment Corp. will post -1.1 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other Madison Square Garden Entertainment news, SVP Joseph F. Yospe sold 3,052 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, September 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $80.09, for a total value of $244,434.68. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. 24.62% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

A number of analysts have recently issued reports on MSGE shares. Morgan Stanley restated a “sell” rating and set a $65.00 target price on shares of Madison Square Garden Entertainment in a research note on Tuesday, August 24th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut their target price on shares of Madison Square Garden Entertainment from $105.00 to $79.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, November 1st. Finally, Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Madison Square Garden Entertainment from a “buy” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 16th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $86.20.

Madison Square Garden Entertainment Company Profile

Madison Square Garden Entertainment Corp. engages in the entertainment business. It produces, presents, or hosts various live entertainment events, including concerts, family shows, and special events, as well as sporting events, such as professional boxing, college basketball, professional bull riding, mixed martial arts, and esports in its venues, including New York's Madison Square Garden, Hulu Theater at Madison Square Garden, Radio City Music Hall and Beacon Theatre, and The Chicago Theatre.

See Also: How to calculate the annual rate of depreciation

Receive News & Ratings for Madison Square Garden Entertainment Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Madison Square Garden Entertainment and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.