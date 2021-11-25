Veracity Capital LLC Has $581,000 Stake in Generac Holdings Inc. (NYSE:GNRC)

Veracity Capital LLC trimmed its stake in shares of Generac Holdings Inc. (NYSE:GNRC) by 7.6% during the third quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 1,422 shares of the technology company’s stock after selling 117 shares during the period. Veracity Capital LLC’s holdings in Generac were worth $581,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in GNRC. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS raised its stake in shares of Generac by 0.3% during the second quarter. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS now owns 7,888 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $3,275,000 after buying an additional 26 shares during the last quarter. Clarus Wealth Advisors raised its stake in shares of Generac by 5.6% during the third quarter. Clarus Wealth Advisors now owns 506 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $204,000 after buying an additional 27 shares during the last quarter. One Wealth Advisors LLC raised its stake in shares of Generac by 4.9% during the second quarter. One Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 680 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $282,000 after buying an additional 32 shares during the last quarter. Delta Investment Management LLC raised its stake in shares of Generac by 0.3% during the second quarter. Delta Investment Management LLC now owns 13,361 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $5,547,000 after buying an additional 34 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Wesbanco Bank Inc. raised its stake in shares of Generac by 3.0% during the third quarter. Wesbanco Bank Inc. now owns 1,205 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $492,000 after buying an additional 35 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 88.37% of the company’s stock.

Shares of GNRC opened at $437.10 on Thursday. Generac Holdings Inc. has a 12 month low of $202.56 and a 12 month high of $524.31. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $442.38 and a 200 day simple moving average of $410.23. The stock has a market capitalization of $27.58 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 53.05, a PEG ratio of 4.49 and a beta of 0.98. The company has a current ratio of 1.89, a quick ratio of 0.97 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.47.

Generac (NYSE:GNRC) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, November 2nd. The technology company reported $2.35 EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $2.39 by ($0.04). Generac had a return on equity of 37.32% and a net margin of 15.52%. The business had revenue of $942.70 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $961.13 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $2.08 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 34.2% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, research analysts predict that Generac Holdings Inc. will post 9.67 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several equities research analysts have commented on the stock. KeyCorp upped their target price on shares of Generac from $520.00 to $540.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 3rd. Citigroup upped their target price on shares of Generac from $520.00 to $560.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 4th. Argus upped their target price on shares of Generac from $475.00 to $510.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 4th. Bank of America downgraded shares of Generac from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $500.00 target price for the company. in a research note on Wednesday, November 3rd. Finally, Truist Securities assumed coverage on shares of Generac in a research note on Friday, October 15th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $500.00 target price for the company. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and sixteen have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $476.60.

In other Generac news, CEO Aaron Jagdfeld sold 5,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, October 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $402.53, for a total value of $2,012,650.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, CFO York A. Ragen sold 10,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, November 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $442.63, for a total transaction of $4,426,300.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 20,000 shares of company stock valued at $8,923,700 in the last 90 days. 2.80% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Generac Profile

Generac Holdings, Inc engages in the design and manufacture of power generation equipment and other power products. It operates through the following segments: Domestic and International. The Domestic segment includes the legacy Generac, and the impact of acquisitions that are based in the United States.

