Veracity Capital LLC Invests $290,000 in Netflix, Inc. (NASDAQ:NFLX)

Veracity Capital LLC bought a new position in Netflix, Inc. (NASDAQ:NFLX) in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor bought 475 shares of the Internet television network’s stock, valued at approximately $290,000.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of NFLX. Freedman Financial Associates Inc. purchased a new position in Netflix in the second quarter valued at about $26,000. Evermay Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in Netflix in the second quarter valued at about $35,000. MV Capital Management Inc. boosted its holdings in Netflix by 423.1% in the second quarter. MV Capital Management Inc. now owns 68 shares of the Internet television network’s stock valued at $36,000 after purchasing an additional 55 shares during the last quarter. Pacifica Partners Inc. boosted its holdings in Netflix by 126.7% in the third quarter. Pacifica Partners Inc. now owns 68 shares of the Internet television network’s stock valued at $40,000 after purchasing an additional 38 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Deseret Mutual Benefit Administrators purchased a new position in Netflix in the second quarter valued at about $55,000. 79.47% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

A number of brokerages recently commented on NFLX. Monness Crespi & Hardt increased their price target on Netflix from $650.00 to $730.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 20th. Rosenblatt Securities reissued a “hold” rating and issued a $451.00 price target on shares of Netflix in a report on Monday, October 18th. JP Morgan Cazenove upped their price objective on Netflix from $625.00 to $705.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, September 8th. Stifel Nicolaus upped their price objective on Netflix from $650.00 to $690.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 20th. Finally, Canaccord Genuity upped their price objective on Netflix from $650.00 to $750.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 20th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have given a hold rating and thirty have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Netflix has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $667.70.

In other news, Director Ann Mather sold 809 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, September 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $600.00, for a total transaction of $485,400.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link . Also, COO Gregory K. Peters sold 7,058 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, November 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $700.00, for a total value of $4,940,600.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 132,820 shares of company stock valued at $84,175,491. 3.40% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Shares of NASDAQ NFLX opened at $658.29 on Thursday. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $640.39 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $565.57. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.97, a quick ratio of 1.17 and a current ratio of 1.17. The firm has a market cap of $291.59 billion, a P/E ratio of 59.31, a PEG ratio of 2.02 and a beta of 0.81. Netflix, Inc. has a 1 year low of $478.54 and a 1 year high of $700.99.

Netflix (NASDAQ:NFLX) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, October 18th. The Internet television network reported $3.19 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.56 by $0.63. The firm had revenue of $7.48 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $7.48 billion. Netflix had a return on equity of 38.03% and a net margin of 17.64%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 16.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the company posted $1.74 EPS. On average, research analysts predict that Netflix, Inc. will post 10.62 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Netflix, Inc operates as a streaming entertainment service company. The firm provides subscription service streaming movies and television episodes over the Internet and sending DVDs by mail. It operates through the following segments: Domestic Streaming, International Streaming and Domestic DVD. The Domestic Streaming segment derives revenues from monthly membership fees for services consisting of streaming content to its members in the United States.

