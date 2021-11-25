Veracity Capital LLC Purchases Shares of 2,806 Avis Budget Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:CAR)

Veracity Capital LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Avis Budget Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:CAR) in the third quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor purchased 2,806 shares of the business services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $327,000.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in CAR. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC bought a new stake in Avis Budget Group during the second quarter valued at about $31,000. IFP Advisors Inc lifted its stake in shares of Avis Budget Group by 185.9% in the second quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 426 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $33,000 after buying an additional 277 shares during the period. D Orazio & Associates Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Avis Budget Group in the second quarter valued at about $43,000. Samalin Investment Counsel LLC bought a new stake in shares of Avis Budget Group in the second quarter valued at about $51,000. Finally, Meeder Asset Management Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Avis Budget Group by 4,651.9% in the second quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. now owns 1,283 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $100,000 after buying an additional 1,256 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 95.78% of the company’s stock.

Get Avis Budget Group alerts:

In other news, Chairman Bernardo Hees sold 43,389 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, November 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $275.06, for a total transaction of $11,934,578.34. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CAO Cathleen Degenova sold 250 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, November 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $272.14, for a total transaction of $68,035.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders have sold 59,600 shares of company stock valued at $16,388,012. Company insiders own 27.40% of the company’s stock.

Several research firms recently weighed in on CAR. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft cut shares of Avis Budget Group from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and increased their target price for the company from $119.00 to $210.00 in a research note on Wednesday, November 3rd. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Morgan Stanley increased their target price on shares of Avis Budget Group from $140.00 to $170.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a research note on Monday, November 15th. Barclays cut shares of Avis Budget Group from an “equal weight” rating to an “underweight” rating and increased their target price for the company from $125.00 to $217.00 in a research note on Tuesday, November 16th. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Avis Budget Group from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $127.00 price target for the company. in a research report on Tuesday, October 5th. Finally, Bank of America lowered shares of Avis Budget Group from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and increased their price target for the stock from $125.00 to $200.00 in a research report on Thursday, October 28th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and two have issued a hold rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Sell” and an average price target of $191.50.

NASDAQ:CAR opened at $312.65 on Thursday. Avis Budget Group, Inc. has a 12-month low of $34.41 and a 12-month high of $545.11. The company has a quick ratio of 0.91, a current ratio of 0.91 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 159.62. The firm has a market capitalization of $17.65 billion, a PE ratio of 25.30, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.56 and a beta of 2.27. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $188.08 and a 200 day moving average price of $120.65.

Avis Budget Group (NASDAQ:CAR) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, November 1st. The business services provider reported $10.74 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $6.90 by $3.84. The company had revenue of $3 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.77 billion. Avis Budget Group had a net margin of 10.04% and a negative return on equity of 729.29%. The company’s revenue was up 95.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $1.13 earnings per share. On average, research analysts expect that Avis Budget Group, Inc. will post 18.51 EPS for the current year.

About Avis Budget Group

Avis Budget Group, Inc engages in the provision of vehicle sharing and rental services. It operates through the Americas and International segments. The Americas segment licenses the company’s brands to third parties for vehicle rentals and ancillary products and services in North America, South America, Central America, and the Caribbean.

Read More: Monthly Dividend Stocks Can Provide Solid Income

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding CAR? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Avis Budget Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:CAR).

Receive News & Ratings for Avis Budget Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Avis Budget Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.