VeriCoin (VRC) Market Cap Reaches $1.73 Million

VeriCoin (CURRENCY:VRC) traded up 11.4% against the dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 19:00 PM Eastern on November 25th. Over the last seven days, VeriCoin has traded up 29.3% against the dollar. One VeriCoin coin can currently be bought for approximately $0.0503 or 0.00000085 BTC on major exchanges. VeriCoin has a total market cap of $1.73 million and $1,788.00 worth of VeriCoin was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Get VeriCoin alerts:

Wrapped Bitcoin (WBTC) traded 3.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $58,636.52 or 0.99110063 BTC.

Cosmos (ATOM) traded up 1.6% against the dollar and now trades at $29.84 or 0.00050439 BTC.

Creditcoin (CTC) traded up 2.6% against the dollar and now trades at $2.43 or 0.00004106 BTC.

Function X (FX) traded 4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001683 BTC.

Phantasma (SOUL) traded down 8.4% against the dollar and now trades at $2.90 or 0.00004899 BTC.

Venus (XVS) traded 2.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $24.16 or 0.00040831 BTC.

Tranchess (CHESS) traded down 2% against the dollar and now trades at $2.54 or 0.00004292 BTC.

Galaxy Heroes Coin (GHC) traded up 5.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Reflexer Ungovernance Token (FLX) traded up 30.7% against the dollar and now trades at $395.10 or 0.00667808 BTC.

Darwinia Network (RING) traded down 1.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0942 or 0.00000159 BTC.

About VeriCoin

VeriCoin is a PoW/PoS coin that uses the Scrypt hashing algorithm. It was first traded on May 10th, 2014. VeriCoin’s total supply is 34,343,078 coins. VeriCoin’s official Twitter account is @VeriCoin and its Facebook page is accessible here . The official message board for VeriCoin is www.vericoinforums.com . The official website for VeriCoin is www.vericoin.info . The Reddit community for VeriCoin is /r/vericoin and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here

According to CryptoCompare, “VRC was designed to reduce the PoW phase and enter PoST phase quickly. With a steady block reward and block time of sixty seconds, the PoW phase finished after the first few weeks of launch – 10/05/2014. The PoST interest rate is dynamic and depends on how much the coin is held and staked in the PoST. The dynamic interest rate is pegged at a sensible level of between 0-3% roughly. The PoST interest is gained through transaction fees which are also distributed to the Vericoin fund – to aid in development and promotion of the currency. There was no premine. “

Buying and Selling VeriCoin

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as VeriCoin directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade VeriCoin should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Gemini or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy VeriCoin using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for VeriCoin Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for VeriCoin and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.