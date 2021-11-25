VERITY Wealth Advisors Increases Stock Holdings in iShares ESG Aware MSCI USA ETF (NASDAQ:ESGU)

VERITY Wealth Advisors lifted its position in iShares ESG Aware MSCI USA ETF (NASDAQ:ESGU) by 11.5% in the third quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 3,339 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 344 shares during the quarter. VERITY Wealth Advisors’ holdings in iShares ESG Aware MSCI USA ETF were worth $329,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in ESGU. Liberty Wealth Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of iShares ESG Aware MSCI USA ETF by 10,428.6% in the second quarter. Liberty Wealth Management LLC now owns 14,195,775 shares of the company’s stock valued at $144,201,000 after purchasing an additional 14,060,945 shares during the period. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. lifted its position in iShares ESG Aware MSCI USA ETF by 7.8% in the second quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 42,399,945 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,175,093,000 after buying an additional 3,083,482 shares during the last quarter. Bank of Italy lifted its position in iShares ESG Aware MSCI USA ETF by 155.6% in the second quarter. Bank of Italy now owns 2,068,908 shares of the company’s stock valued at $203,725,000 after buying an additional 1,259,330 shares during the last quarter. Bank of America Corp DE lifted its position in iShares ESG Aware MSCI USA ETF by 10.1% in the second quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 13,089,332 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,288,906,000 after buying an additional 1,204,967 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Morgan Stanley lifted its position in iShares ESG Aware MSCI USA ETF by 12.1% in the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 6,951,955 shares of the company’s stock valued at $684,558,000 after buying an additional 749,776 shares during the last quarter.

NASDAQ ESGU opened at $107.20 on Thursday. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $103.53 and its two-hundred day moving average is $100.77. iShares ESG Aware MSCI USA ETF has a 12 month low of $82.47 and a 12 month high of $108.34.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, September 30th. Shareholders of record on Monday, September 27th were given a $0.319 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, September 24th. This represents a $1.28 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.19%. This is a boost from iShares ESG Aware MSCI USA ETF’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.26.

