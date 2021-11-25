Versus Systems (NASDAQ:VS) PT Lowered to $5.00

Versus Systems (NASDAQ:VS) had its target price dropped by equities research analysts at HC Wainwright from $7.00 to $5.00 in a research note issued on Tuesday, The Fly reports. The brokerage currently has a “buy” rating on the stock. HC Wainwright’s target price indicates a potential upside of 77.94% from the company’s current price.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research raised Versus Systems from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 20th.

Shares of Versus Systems stock opened at $2.81 on Tuesday. The company has a market cap of $34.45 million and a PE ratio of -3.19. Versus Systems has a 52 week low of $2.76 and a 52 week high of $14.90. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $3.72 and a 200-day moving average price of $4.85. The company has a quick ratio of 1.91, a current ratio of 1.91 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.08.

Versus Systems (NASDAQ:VS) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Saturday, November 13th. The company reported ($0.04) EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.25) by $0.21. Versus Systems had a negative return on equity of 211.23% and a negative net margin of 860.03%. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Versus Systems will post -1.09 EPS for the current year.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Citadel Advisors LLC increased its position in shares of Versus Systems by 42.4% during the third quarter. Citadel Advisors LLC now owns 14,829 shares of the company’s stock valued at $55,000 after acquiring an additional 4,415 shares during the last quarter. LPL Financial LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Versus Systems during the second quarter valued at approximately $60,000. Susquehanna International Group LLP purchased a new stake in shares of Versus Systems during the second quarter valued at approximately $64,000. Wasatch Advisors Inc. increased its position in shares of Versus Systems by 2.1% during the third quarter. Wasatch Advisors Inc. now owns 876,328 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,225,000 after acquiring an additional 17,821 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Renaissance Technologies LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Versus Systems during the second quarter valued at approximately $239,000. 7.77% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

About Versus Systems

Versus Systems Inc develops and operates a business-to-business software platform that allows video game publishers and developers to offer prize-based matches of their games to their players in Canada and the United States. It also offers business-to-business software platform to other interactive media content creators.

