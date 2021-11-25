Veru (NASDAQ:VERU) Shares Gap Up to $7.59

Veru Inc. (NASDAQ:VERU)’s share price gapped up prior to trading on Tuesday . The stock had previously closed at $7.59, but opened at $7.84. Veru shares last traded at $7.57, with a volume of 2,657 shares.

A number of research analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. Brookline Capital Management restated a “buy” rating on shares of Veru in a research report on Friday, August 27th. HC Wainwright reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $21.00 price objective on shares of Veru in a report on Thursday, October 14th. TheStreet raised shares of Veru from a “d+” rating to a “c” rating in a report on Friday, September 17th. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Veru from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 3rd. Finally, Oppenheimer reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $26.00 price objective on shares of Veru in a report on Friday, August 27th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $17.92.

The stock has a market cap of $630.05 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -788.21 and a beta of 0.50. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $8.56 and its 200 day simple moving average is $8.20.

A number of institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Stifel Financial Corp increased its stake in Veru by 9.4% during the 2nd quarter. Stifel Financial Corp now owns 15,200 shares of the company’s stock valued at $123,000 after buying an additional 1,300 shares during the period. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC grew its stake in shares of Veru by 6.0% in the 2nd quarter. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC now owns 24,063 shares of the company’s stock worth $194,000 after purchasing an additional 1,372 shares during the last quarter. Squarepoint Ops LLC grew its stake in shares of Veru by 5.4% in the 1st quarter. Squarepoint Ops LLC now owns 29,166 shares of the company’s stock worth $314,000 after purchasing an additional 1,489 shares during the last quarter. ProShare Advisors LLC grew its stake in shares of Veru by 12.2% in the 2nd quarter. ProShare Advisors LLC now owns 16,395 shares of the company’s stock worth $132,000 after purchasing an additional 1,784 shares during the last quarter. Finally, California State Teachers Retirement System grew its stake in shares of Veru by 2.5% in the 1st quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System now owns 82,478 shares of the company’s stock worth $889,000 after purchasing an additional 2,040 shares during the last quarter. 30.56% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Veru, Inc is an oncology biopharmaceutical company engaged in developing novel medicines for the management of prostate cancer and breast cancer. Its prostate cancer drug candidates include: VERU-111, an oral alpha and beta tubulin inhibitor, which is in a Phase 2 clinical trial for the treatment of metastatic castration and androgen receptor targeting agent resistant prostate cancer; VERU-100, a novel, proprietary, GnRH antagonist peptide drug formulation designed to address the current limitations of commercially available androgen deprivation therapies (ADT) for advanced prostate cancer; and Zuclomiphene Citrate, an oral nonsteroidal estrogen receptor agonist being developed to treat hot flashes, a common side effect caused by ADT.

