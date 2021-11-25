Veru (VERU) Set to Announce Earnings on Thursday

Veru (NASDAQ:VERU) is scheduled to be issuing its quarterly earnings data before the market opens on Thursday, December 2nd. Analysts expect the company to announce earnings of ($0.08) per share for the quarter. Parties interested in participating in the company’s conference call can do so using this link.
Shares of Veru stock opened at $7.89 on Thursday. Veru has a twelve month low of $2.95 and a twelve month high of $24.57. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $8.56 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $8.20. The stock has a market capitalization of $630.05 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -788.21 and a beta of 0.50.
Institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Royal Bank of Canada grew its holdings in shares of Veru by 34.3% during the 2nd quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 13,292 shares of the company’s stock valued at $107,000 after purchasing an additional 3,397 shares during the last quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA grew its holdings in shares of Veru by 581.9% during the 3rd quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 13,917 shares of the company’s stock valued at $119,000 after purchasing an additional 11,876 shares during the last quarter. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC bought a new stake in shares of Veru during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $169,000. Invesco Ltd. grew its holdings in Veru by 25.0% during the 3rd quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 37,916 shares of the company’s stock worth $323,000 after acquiring an additional 7,581 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Bank of New York Mellon Corp grew its holdings in Veru by 15.7% during the 3rd quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 188,343 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,607,000 after acquiring an additional 25,542 shares during the last quarter. 30.56% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.
About Veru
Veru, Inc is an oncology biopharmaceutical company engaged in developing novel medicines for the management of prostate cancer and breast cancer. Its prostate cancer drug candidates include: VERU-111, an oral alpha and beta tubulin inhibitor, which is in a Phase 2 clinical trial for the treatment of metastatic castration and androgen receptor targeting agent resistant prostate cancer; VERU-100, a novel, proprietary, GnRH antagonist peptide drug formulation designed to address the current limitations of commercially available androgen deprivation therapies (ADT) for advanced prostate cancer; and Zuclomiphene Citrate, an oral nonsteroidal estrogen receptor agonist being developed to treat hot flashes, a common side effect caused by ADT.
Recommended Story: Which market index is the best?
Receive News & Ratings for Veru Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Veru and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.