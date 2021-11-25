Victoria’s Secret (NYSE:VSCO) CEO Gregory Unis Sells 6,357 Shares

Victoria’s Secret (NYSE:VSCO) CEO Gregory Unis sold 6,357 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, November 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $57.19, for a total transaction of $363,556.83. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link.
Shares of NYSE VSCO opened at $55.52 on Thursday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.75, a current ratio of 1.27 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.78. Victoria’s Secret has a 52 week low of $47.97 and a 52 week high of $76.00. The company has a 50-day moving average of $54.16.
Victoria’s Secret (NYSE:VSCO) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 18th. The company reported $0.81 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.71 by $0.10. The company had revenue of $1.44 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.46 billion. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 6.5% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Victoria’s Secret will post 7.09 EPS for the current fiscal year.
A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in VSCO. Lone Pine Capital LLC acquired a new position in Victoria’s Secret during the third quarter worth about $475,763,000. BlackRock Inc. acquired a new position in Victoria’s Secret during the third quarter worth about $372,618,000. Windacre Partnership LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Victoria’s Secret during the third quarter worth about $341,977,000. Candlestick Capital Management LP purchased a new stake in shares of Victoria’s Secret during the third quarter worth about $222,779,000. Finally, Egerton Capital UK LLP purchased a new stake in shares of Victoria’s Secret during the third quarter worth about $217,552,000. Institutional investors own 1.62% of the company’s stock.
About Victoria’s Secret
Victoria’s Secret & Co is an intimate specialty retailer offering assortment of modern, fashion-inspired collections including signature bras, panties, lingerie, casual sleepwear and athleisure, as well as prestige fragrances and body care. Victoria’s Secret & Co is based in COLUMBUS, Ohio.
