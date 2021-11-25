Victoria’s Secret (NYSE:VSCO) CEO Gregory Unis Sells 6,357 Shares

Victoria’s Secret (NYSE:VSCO) CEO Gregory Unis sold 6,357 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, November 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $57.19, for a total transaction of $363,556.83. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link.

Shares of NYSE VSCO opened at $55.52 on Thursday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.75, a current ratio of 1.27 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.78. Victoria’s Secret has a 52 week low of $47.97 and a 52 week high of $76.00. The company has a 50-day moving average of $54.16.

Victoria’s Secret (NYSE:VSCO) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 18th. The company reported $0.81 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.71 by $0.10. The company had revenue of $1.44 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.46 billion. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 6.5% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Victoria’s Secret will post 7.09 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several brokerages have issued reports on VSCO. Jefferies Financial Group raised their price objective on shares of Victoria’s Secret from $78.00 to $85.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, August 13th. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Victoria’s Secret from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research note on Tuesday. Telsey Advisory Group reduced their target price on shares of Victoria’s Secret from $73.00 to $60.00 and set a “market perform” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, November 18th. Barclays initiated coverage on shares of Victoria’s Secret in a research note on Wednesday, August 25th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $100.00 target price for the company. Finally, Morgan Stanley reduced their target price on shares of Victoria’s Secret from $76.00 to $69.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, November 19th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, Victoria’s Secret has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $84.56.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in VSCO. Lone Pine Capital LLC acquired a new position in Victoria’s Secret during the third quarter worth about $475,763,000. BlackRock Inc. acquired a new position in Victoria’s Secret during the third quarter worth about $372,618,000. Windacre Partnership LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Victoria’s Secret during the third quarter worth about $341,977,000. Candlestick Capital Management LP purchased a new stake in shares of Victoria’s Secret during the third quarter worth about $222,779,000. Finally, Egerton Capital UK LLP purchased a new stake in shares of Victoria’s Secret during the third quarter worth about $217,552,000. Institutional investors own 1.62% of the company’s stock.

About Victoria’s Secret

Victoria’s Secret & Co is an intimate specialty retailer offering assortment of modern, fashion-inspired collections including signature bras, panties, lingerie, casual sleepwear and athleisure, as well as prestige fragrances and body care. Victoria’s Secret & Co is based in COLUMBUS, Ohio.

