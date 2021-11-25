Victoria’s Secret (NYSE:VSCO) Rating Lowered to Strong Sell at Zacks Investment Research

Victoria’s Secret (NYSE:VSCO) was downgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research note issued to investors on Tuesday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Victoria’s Secret & Co. is an intimate specialty retailer offering assortment of modern, fashion-inspired collections including signature bras, panties, lingerie, casual sleepwear and athleisure, as well as prestige fragrances and body care. Victoria’s Secret & Co. is based in COLUMBUS, Ohio. “

Several other research firms also recently issued reports on VSCO. Morgan Stanley dropped their target price on Victoria’s Secret from $76.00 to $69.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, November 19th. Evercore ISI initiated coverage on Victoria’s Secret in a research report on Tuesday, August 10th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $100.00 target price on the stock. Wells Fargo & Company dropped their target price on Victoria’s Secret from $90.00 to $85.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, November 18th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Bank of America dropped their target price on Victoria’s Secret from $90.00 to $85.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, November 18th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group increased their target price on Victoria’s Secret from $78.00 to $85.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, August 13th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $84.56.

VSCO stock opened at $55.52 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.78, a current ratio of 1.27 and a quick ratio of 0.75. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $54.16. Victoria’s Secret has a 12-month low of $47.97 and a 12-month high of $76.00.

Victoria’s Secret (NYSE:VSCO) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 18th. The company reported $0.81 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.71 by $0.10. The firm had revenue of $1.44 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.46 billion. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 6.5% compared to the same quarter last year. Analysts anticipate that Victoria’s Secret will post 7.09 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In related news, Director Anne Sheehan sold 1,033 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $57.80, for a total value of $59,707.40. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Gregory Unis sold 6,357 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $57.19, for a total transaction of $363,556.83. The disclosure for this sale can be found here.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. City Holding Co. purchased a new position in shares of Victoria’s Secret during the third quarter valued at approximately $27,000. Nkcfo LLC purchased a new position in shares of Victoria’s Secret during the third quarter valued at approximately $29,000. First Quadrant L P CA purchased a new position in shares of Victoria’s Secret during the third quarter valued at approximately $29,000. Skandinaviska Enskilda Banken AB publ purchased a new position in shares of Victoria’s Secret during the third quarter valued at approximately $44,000. Finally, HHM Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Victoria’s Secret during the third quarter valued at approximately $50,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 1.62% of the company’s stock.

Victoria's Secret Company Profile

