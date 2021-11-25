VictoryShares US Small Cap Volatility Wtd (NYSEARCA:CSA) Trading 1.1% Higher

VictoryShares US Small Cap Volatility Wtd (NYSEARCA:CSA) traded up 1.1% during trading on Tuesday . The company traded as high as $70.02 and last traded at $70.02. 346 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 68% from the average session volume of 1,073 shares. The stock had previously closed at $69.26.

The business has a 50-day moving average of $66.93 and a 200 day moving average of $65.65.

