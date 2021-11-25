VIDT Datalink (VIDT) Reaches 1-Day Trading Volume of $8.97 Million

VIDT Datalink (CURRENCY:VIDT) traded 3.4% higher against the US dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 18:00 PM Eastern on November 25th. Over the last week, VIDT Datalink has traded up 5.7% against the US dollar. VIDT Datalink has a market cap of $46.21 million and approximately $8.97 million worth of VIDT Datalink was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One VIDT Datalink coin can currently be bought for $0.93 or 0.00001582 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded down 8.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.81 or 0.00001376 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $2.00 or 0.00003275 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001693 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded up 3.9% against the dollar and now trades at $26.55 or 0.00044910 BTC.

Decentraland (MANA) traded 2.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $5.14 or 0.00008695 BTC.

Axie Infinity (AXS) traded 1.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $139.62 or 0.00236213 BTC.

Parkgene (GENE) traded up 2,618,096.3% against the dollar and now trades at $25.59 or 0.00045023 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded 13.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $7.52 or 0.00012728 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded 6.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $53.03 or 0.00089716 BTC.

About VIDT Datalink

VIDT is a coin. It launched on August 18th, 2018. VIDT Datalink’s total supply is 57,386,799 coins and its circulating supply is 49,428,303 coins. The official website for VIDT Datalink is about.v-id.org . VIDT Datalink’s official message board is medium.com/@pim_vee/the-3rd-largest-criminal-activity-is-rapidly-digitizing-but-blockchain-can-fix-it-d3b03f721db6 . The Reddit community for VIDT Datalink is https://reddit.com/r/vidt and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . VIDT Datalink’s official Twitter account is @v_id_blockchain

According to CryptoCompare, “V-ID is a platform that is aimed at ending document fraud, It allows users and organizations to submit their files, where they are then matched with an ID and assigned a verified status. V-ID claims to be impossible to alter the file without losing the verification. Making it a secure and reliable way to fraud-proof your documentation. VIDT is an ERC20 compliant token on the Ethereum network. “

Buying and Selling VIDT Datalink

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as VIDT Datalink directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire VIDT Datalink should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, GDAX or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase VIDT Datalink using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

