Virtu Financial LLC Has $120,000 Stock Position in Taitron Components Incorporated (NASDAQ:TAIT)

Virtu Financial LLC increased its position in shares of Taitron Components Incorporated (NASDAQ:TAIT) by 106.4% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 24,188 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 12,468 shares during the quarter. Virtu Financial LLC owned about 0.41% of Taitron Components worth $120,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of TAIT. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP bought a new stake in Taitron Components during the 1st quarter worth approximately $88,000. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its holdings in Taitron Components by 180.8% during the second quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 126,100 shares of the company’s stock valued at $636,000 after purchasing an additional 81,196 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Taitron Components during the second quarter worth $62,000. Renaissance Technologies LLC lifted its position in shares of Taitron Components by 20.6% during the second quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 424,153 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,138,000 after acquiring an additional 72,380 shares in the last quarter. Finally, State Street Corp purchased a new stake in shares of Taitron Components during the second quarter worth $149,000. 16.52% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Taitron Components alerts:

Shares of TAIT stock opened at $4.31 on Thursday. Taitron Components Incorporated has a 52-week low of $2.72 and a 52-week high of $6.60. The stock has a market capitalization of $25.28 million, a P/E ratio of 11.97 and a beta of 1.33. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $4.19.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, November 30th. Shareholders of record on Friday, November 12th will be given a dividend of $0.045 per share. This is an increase from Taitron Components’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.04. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, November 10th. This represents a $0.18 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.18%. Taitron Components’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 50.00%.

Taitron Components Company Profile

Taitron Components, Inc engages in the manufacture and distribution of original designed and manufactured products and electronic components. It also offers discrete semiconductors and commodity integrated circuits, optoelectronic devices, passive components, and value-added engineering and turnkey services.

Further Reading: What are the FAANG Stocks?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding TAIT? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Taitron Components Incorporated (NASDAQ:TAIT).

Receive News & Ratings for Taitron Components Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Taitron Components and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.