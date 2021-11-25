Virtu Financial LLC Has $94,000 Stock Holdings in TDH Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:PETZ)

Virtu Financial LLC lifted its holdings in TDH Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:PETZ) by 75.6% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 35,714 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 15,372 shares during the period. Virtu Financial LLC owned about 0.06% of TDH worth $94,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Renaissance Technologies LLC boosted its position in shares of TDH by 16.8% in the first quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 159,307 shares of the company’s stock worth $411,000 after buying an additional 22,907 shares during the period. Bel Air Investment Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of TDH during the second quarter worth $396,000. Invesco Ltd. purchased a new stake in shares of TDH during the second quarter worth $83,000. Citadel Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of TDH during the first quarter worth $73,000. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of TDH by 44.8% during the second quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 27,024 shares of the company’s stock worth $71,000 after acquiring an additional 8,362 shares in the last quarter. 0.76% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of NASDAQ:PETZ opened at $5.24 on Thursday. TDH Holdings, Inc. has a 1 year low of $1.12 and a 1 year high of $14.52. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $2.87 and a 200 day simple moving average of $2.58.

TDH Holdings, Inc engages in the development, manufacture, and distribution of pet food products. Its product categories include pet chews, dried pet snacks, wet canned pet food, dental health snacks, and baked pet biscuits. The firm’s products comprises dried meat, fish pet food, cat food, vegetarian pet food, dog chews, wet canned, biscuits, dog leashes, pet toys, and dentifrice products.

