Virtu Financial LLC Invests $107,000 in XpresSpa Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:XSPA)

Virtu Financial LLC acquired a new position in shares of XpresSpa Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:XSPA) in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund acquired 69,531 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $107,000.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. bought a new stake in XpresSpa Group in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $36,000. Private Advisor Group LLC bought a new stake in XpresSpa Group in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $37,000. Squarepoint Ops LLC bought a new stake in XpresSpa Group in the 1st quarter worth approximately $61,000. Platform Technology Partners bought a new stake in XpresSpa Group in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $69,000. Finally, Bank of New York Mellon Corp lifted its position in XpresSpa Group by 117.4% in the 1st quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 47,592 shares of the company’s stock worth $88,000 after buying an additional 25,705 shares during the last quarter. 11.04% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

In other news, CEO Doug Satzman sold 21,135 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, October 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $1.35, for a total value of $28,532.25. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, Director Robert Weinstein sold 63,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, September 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $1.43, for a total value of $90,090.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.99% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Shares of XSPA stock opened at $1.55 on Thursday. XpresSpa Group, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $1.03 and a fifty-two week high of $3.33. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $1.46 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $1.51.

XpresSpa Group (NASDAQ:XSPA) last announced its earnings results on Monday, November 15th. The company reported $0.05 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.04) by $0.09. XpresSpa Group had a negative return on equity of 33.94% and a negative net margin of 150.69%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned ($0.10) earnings per share. On average, equities analysts predict that XpresSpa Group, Inc. will post -0.13 EPS for the current year.

A number of research firms recently weighed in on XSPA. HC Wainwright boosted their target price on XpresSpa Group from $3.50 to $4.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 17th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded XpresSpa Group from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday.

XpresSpa Group Profile

XpresSpa Group, Inc is a health and wellness services company. The firm operates through the following brands: Treat, XpresCheck, and XpresSpa. The Treat brand is a travel health and wellness brand that focuses on providing on-demand access to healthcare through technology and personalized services. The XpresCheck brand is an on-site airport provider of COVID-19 screening and testing in domestic airports.

