Virtu Financial LLC Makes New $115,000 Investment in Duddell Street Acquisition Corp. (OTCMKTS:DSACU)

Virtu Financial LLC purchased a new position in Duddell Street Acquisition Corp. (OTCMKTS:DSACU) during the 2nd quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor purchased 11,384 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $115,000.

A number of other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Glazer Capital LLC boosted its holdings in Duddell Street Acquisition by 52.3% in the second quarter. Glazer Capital LLC now owns 32,609 shares of the company’s stock worth $330,000 after acquiring an additional 11,191 shares in the last quarter. Susquehanna International Group LLP purchased a new stake in shares of Duddell Street Acquisition in the second quarter worth approximately $114,000. Finally, Landscape Capital Management L.L.C. raised its stake in shares of Duddell Street Acquisition by 14.6% in the second quarter. Landscape Capital Management L.L.C. now owns 18,679 shares of the company’s stock worth $189,000 after purchasing an additional 2,377 shares during the last quarter.

Shares of Duddell Street Acquisition stock opened at $10.68 on Thursday. Duddell Street Acquisition Corp. has a 52 week low of $9.94 and a 52 week high of $13.37. The business has a 50 day moving average of $10.18.

Duddell Street Acquisition Corp. does not have significant operations. It intends to effect a merger, capital stock exchange, asset acquisition, stock purchase, reorganization, or similar business combination with one or more businesses or entities. The company was incorporated in 2020 and is based in Central, Hong Kong.

