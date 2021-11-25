Virtu Financial LLC Takes Position in Broadwind, Inc. (NASDAQ:BWEN)

Virtu Financial LLC purchased a new stake in Broadwind, Inc. (NASDAQ:BWEN) during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm purchased 24,546 shares of the industrial products company’s stock, valued at approximately $111,000. Virtu Financial LLC owned 0.13% of Broadwind at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Invenomic Capital Management LP acquired a new stake in shares of Broadwind in the second quarter valued at approximately $1,570,000. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP increased its stake in shares of Broadwind by 28.8% in the second quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 463,779 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $2,101,000 after purchasing an additional 103,762 shares during the period. Hussman Strategic Advisors Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Broadwind by 50.7% in the second quarter. Hussman Strategic Advisors Inc. now owns 217,000 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $983,000 after acquiring an additional 73,000 shares in the last quarter. Citizens Financial Group Inc RI bought a new position in shares of Broadwind in the second quarter valued at approximately $61,000. Finally, US Bancorp DE boosted its holdings in shares of Broadwind by 22.4% in the second quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 121,220 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $549,000 after acquiring an additional 22,210 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 27.32% of the company’s stock.

BWEN has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Broadwind from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Monday, November 15th. Roth Capital decreased their price objective on shares of Broadwind from $8.00 to $6.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Monday, August 9th. Finally, Johnson Rice cut shares of Broadwind from a “buy” rating to an “accumulate” rating in a report on Tuesday, November 16th.

Shares of NASDAQ:BWEN opened at $2.60 on Thursday. The stock has a market capitalization of $50.65 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.30 and a beta of 1.36. Broadwind, Inc. has a 1-year low of $2.36 and a 1-year high of $12.89. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.05, a quick ratio of 0.66 and a current ratio of 1.38. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $2.92 and a 200 day moving average price of $3.66.

Broadwind (NASDAQ:BWEN) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, November 10th. The industrial products company reported ($0.11) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.09) by ($0.02). The business had revenue of $40.39 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $38.67 million. Broadwind had a negative return on equity of 15.32% and a net margin of 3.11%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted ($0.06) earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts expect that Broadwind, Inc. will post -0.69 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Broadwind Company Profile

Broadwind, Inc is engaged in the manufacture of structures, equipment, and components for clean tech and other specialized applications. It operates through the following business segments: Heavy Fabrications, Gearing and Industrial Solutions. The Heavy Fabrications segment provides fabrications to customers in industrial markets.

