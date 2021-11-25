Visa Inc. (NYSE:V) Shares Sold by Stock Yards Bank & Trust Co.

Stock Yards Bank & Trust Co. lowered its position in Visa Inc. (NYSE:V) by 0.1% in the third quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund owned 160,742 shares of the credit-card processor’s stock after selling 144 shares during the period. Visa makes up approximately 2.3% of Stock Yards Bank & Trust Co.’s portfolio, making the stock its 8th biggest holding. Stock Yards Bank & Trust Co.’s holdings in Visa were worth $35,805,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of V. Winthrop Advisory Group LLC increased its stake in Visa by 13.5% in the 3rd quarter. Winthrop Advisory Group LLC now owns 6,066 shares of the credit-card processor’s stock valued at $1,351,000 after buying an additional 721 shares during the period. WESPAC Advisors SoCal LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Visa by 20.0% during the 3rd quarter. WESPAC Advisors SoCal LLC now owns 14,976 shares of the credit-card processor’s stock worth $3,359,000 after acquiring an additional 2,495 shares during the period. Atlas Brown Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Visa by 1.2% during the 3rd quarter. Atlas Brown Inc. now owns 5,320 shares of the credit-card processor’s stock worth $1,185,000 after acquiring an additional 65 shares during the period. Newfound Research LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Visa by 29.1% during the 3rd quarter. Newfound Research LLC now owns 497 shares of the credit-card processor’s stock worth $111,000 after acquiring an additional 112 shares during the period. Finally, Archford Capital Strategies LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Visa by 1.9% during the 3rd quarter. Archford Capital Strategies LLC now owns 25,063 shares of the credit-card processor’s stock worth $5,583,000 after acquiring an additional 460 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 80.54% of the company’s stock.

Several research analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. Wells Fargo & Company increased their price objective on shares of Visa from $265.00 to $280.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 28th. Truist increased their target price on shares of Visa from $250.00 to $275.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 28th. Mizuho dropped their target price on shares of Visa from $275.00 to $255.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, November 1st. Compass Point increased their target price on shares of Visa from $265.00 to $290.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 28th. Finally, Wedbush increased their target price on shares of Visa from $250.00 to $270.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 28th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-five have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Visa has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $270.11.

In related news, President Ryan Mcinerney sold 11,194 shares of Visa stock in a transaction dated Friday, October 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $224.17, for a total value of $2,509,358.98. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link . Also, CEO Alfred F. Kelly, Jr. sold 9,000 shares of Visa stock in a transaction dated Thursday, September 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $227.58, for a total value of $2,048,220.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Over the last 90 days, insiders have sold 51,580 shares of company stock worth $11,376,866. Company insiders own 0.19% of the company’s stock.

Shares of V stock traded up $4.76 during mid-day trading on Thursday, reaching $203.25. 12,022,669 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 8,681,419. Visa Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $192.81 and a fifty-two week high of $252.67. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.58, a quick ratio of 2.00 and a current ratio of 1.75. The company has a market capitalization of $395.92 billion, a P/E ratio of 36.10, a P/E/G ratio of 1.88 and a beta of 0.92. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $219.79 and its 200 day simple moving average is $228.86.

Visa (NYSE:V) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, October 26th. The credit-card processor reported $1.62 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.53 by $0.09. The company had revenue of $6.56 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $6.51 billion. Visa had a return on equity of 37.62% and a net margin of 51.07%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 28.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the business posted $1.12 earnings per share. On average, analysts forecast that Visa Inc. will post 7.05 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, December 7th. Investors of record on Friday, November 12th will be paid a dividend of $0.375 per share. This is a boost from Visa’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.32. This represents a $1.50 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.74%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, November 10th. Visa’s payout ratio is currently 26.64%.

Visa Profile

Visa, Inc engages in the provision of digital payment services. It also facilitates global commerce through the transfer of value and information among global network of consumers, merchants, financial institutions, businesses, strategic partners, and government entities. It offers debit card, credit card, prepaid products, commercial payment solutions, and global ATM.

