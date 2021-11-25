Vivendi (OTCMKTS:VIVHY) Raised to “Hold” at Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Vivendi (OTCMKTS:VIVHY) from a sell rating to a hold rating in a report issued on Wednesday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Vivendi SA is a France-based media and telecommunications company. The Company’s media business is comprised of Universal Music Group (UMG), Vivendi Games and the Canal+ Group. Its telecommunications business is comprised of SFR and Maroc Telecom. Universal Music Group (UMG) specializes in the publishing and distribution of music content. Vivendi Games develops, publishes and distributes multiplatform interactive entertainment. Canal+ Group is notably engaged in the production and distribution of pay-television in France. SFR is a mobile telecommunications operator and is also engaged in the fixed-line telecommunications market. Maroc Telecom is a telecommunications operator (mobile, fixed and Internet) in Morocco. The Company also holds stake in NBC Universal, which specializes in the development, production, and marketing of entertainment, news and information to a global audience. Vivendi SA is headquartered in Paris, France. “

A number of other research firms have also recently issued reports on VIVHY. Citigroup upgraded shares of Vivendi from a neutral rating to a buy rating in a research report on Friday, October 8th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. restated an overweight rating on shares of Vivendi in a research report on Monday, October 25th. Barclays restated an overweight rating on shares of Vivendi in a research report on Friday, October 8th. Exane BNP Paribas cut shares of Vivendi from an outperform rating to a neutral rating and set a €12.00 ($13.64) price target on the stock. in a research report on Wednesday, September 29th. Finally, Redburn Partners upgraded shares of Vivendi from a neutral rating to a buy rating in a research report on Wednesday, September 22nd. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of Buy and a consensus price target of $26.00.

VIVHY stock opened at $12.71 on Wednesday. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $26.98 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $32.39. Vivendi has a 12-month low of $12.38 and a 12-month high of $42.70. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.18, a quick ratio of 0.72 and a current ratio of 0.75.

The company also recently announced a dividend, which was paid on Thursday, October 28th. Stockholders of record on Monday, November 1st were paid a $0.7159 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, October 29th. This represents a dividend yield of 2.09%.

Vivendi Company Profile

Vivendi SE engages in the provision of media and telecommunications services. It operates through the following segments: Universal Music, Canal+, Havas, Editis, Gameloft, Vivendi Village, New Initiatives, and Corporate. The Universal Music segment includes sale of recorded music (digital and physical), exploitation of music publishing rights, as well as artist services and merchandising.

