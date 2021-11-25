VMware (NYSE:VMW) Issues Earnings Results, Beats Expectations By $0.18 EPS

VMware (NYSE:VMW) released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday. The virtualization software provider reported $1.72 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.54 by $0.18, MarketWatch Earnings reports. The firm had revenue of $3.19 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.12 billion. VMware had a net margin of 16.77% and a return on equity of 23.49%. The firm’s revenue was up 11.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $1.05 earnings per share. VMware updated its Q4 guidance to $1.96 EPS.

VMware stock opened at $118.70 on Thursday. VMware has a 52-week low of $114.01 and a 52-week high of $172.00. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $139.27. The firm has a market capitalization of $49.71 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 24.37, a P/E/G ratio of 2.16 and a beta of 0.75. The company has a quick ratio of 1.11, a current ratio of 1.11 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.52.

Get VMware alerts:

The business also recently declared a dividend, which was paid on Monday, November 1st. Investors of record on Friday, October 29th were given a dividend of $27.40 per share. This is a positive change from VMware’s previous dividend of $26.81. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, November 2nd.

VMW has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. Bank of America decreased their price objective on shares of VMware from $175.00 to $150.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday. Morgan Stanley reaffirmed a “hold” rating and issued a $160.00 price target on shares of VMware in a report on Friday, October 8th. BMO Capital Markets reduced their price target on shares of VMware from $172.00 to $135.00 and set a “market perform” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday. Stifel Nicolaus upped their price target on shares of VMware from $175.00 to $185.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, August 27th. Finally, Piper Sandler reduced their price target on shares of VMware from $178.00 to $154.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday. Eleven research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $154.18.

In other news, EVP Amy Fliegelman Olli sold 2,266 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, October 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $151.15, for a total value of $342,505.90. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, President Sumit Dhawan sold 1,600 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, September 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $146.52, for a total transaction of $234,432.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 5,344 shares of company stock valued at $794,470 in the last three months. Company insiders own 27.80% of the company’s stock.

An institutional investor recently raised its position in VMware stock. Morgan Stanley raised its stake in shares of VMware, Inc. (NYSE:VMW) by 38.4% during the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 482,318 shares of the virtualization software provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 133,792 shares during the quarter. Morgan Stanley owned approximately 0.12% of VMware worth $77,157,000 at the end of the most recent quarter. 16.99% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

VMware Company Profile

VMware, Inc engages in the provision of cloud infrastructure and business mobility. Its products include Software-Defined Data Center, Hybrid Cloud Computing, and End-User Computing. It supports modernizing data centers, integrating public clouds, empowering digital workspaces and transforming security.

See Also: What kind of dividend yield to CEF’s pay?



Receive News & Ratings for VMware Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for VMware and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.