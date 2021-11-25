VMware (NYSE:VMW) Issues Quarterly Earnings Results

VMware (NYSE:VMW) issued its earnings results on Tuesday. The virtualization software provider reported $1.72 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.54 by $0.18, MarketWatch Earnings reports. The company had revenue of $3.19 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.12 billion. VMware had a return on equity of 23.49% and a net margin of 16.77%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 11.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $1.05 EPS. VMware updated its Q4 guidance to $1.96 EPS.

VMW opened at $118.70 on Thursday. VMware has a one year low of $114.01 and a one year high of $172.00. The stock has a market cap of $49.71 billion, a P/E ratio of 24.37, a P/E/G ratio of 2.16 and a beta of 0.75. The company has a current ratio of 1.11, a quick ratio of 1.11 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.52. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $139.27.

The firm also recently disclosed a dividend, which was paid on Monday, November 1st. Stockholders of record on Friday, October 29th were issued a $27.40 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, November 2nd. This is an increase from VMware’s previous dividend of $26.81.

Several brokerages have issued reports on VMW. The Goldman Sachs Group dropped their target price on VMware from $159.00 to $136.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday. Oppenheimer lowered their price target on VMware from $175.00 to $148.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, November 3rd. Royal Bank of Canada lowered their price target on VMware from $180.00 to $153.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, November 3rd. Stifel Nicolaus increased their price target on VMware from $175.00 to $185.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, August 27th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets lowered their price target on VMware from $172.00 to $135.00 and set a “market perform” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday. Eleven research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, VMware presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $154.18.

In other news, President Sumit Dhawan sold 1,600 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, September 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $146.52, for a total value of $234,432.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, EVP Amy Fliegelman Olli sold 2,266 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, October 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $151.15, for a total value of $342,505.90. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders sold 5,344 shares of company stock worth $794,470. Company insiders own 27.80% of the company’s stock.

An institutional investor recently raised its position in VMware stock. Morgan Stanley raised its stake in VMware, Inc. (NYSE:VMW) by 38.4% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 482,318 shares of the virtualization software provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 133,792 shares during the quarter. Morgan Stanley owned 0.12% of VMware worth $77,157,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period. 16.99% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

VMware Company Profile

VMware, Inc engages in the provision of cloud infrastructure and business mobility. Its products include Software-Defined Data Center, Hybrid Cloud Computing, and End-User Computing. It supports modernizing data centers, integrating public clouds, empowering digital workspaces and transforming security.

