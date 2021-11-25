VMware (NYSE:VMW) Releases Q4 2022 Earnings Guidance

VMware (NYSE:VMW) issued an update on its fourth quarter 2022 earnings guidance on Wednesday morning. The company provided earnings per share (EPS) guidance of $1.960-$1.960 for the period, compared to the Thomson Reuters consensus estimate of $1.890. The company issued revenue guidance of $3.51 billion-$3.51 billion, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $3.56 billion.VMware also updated its FY 2022 guidance to $7.190-$7.190 EPS.

Shares of NYSE VMW traded up $2.22 during trading hours on Thursday, reaching $118.70. 3,951,881 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,453,656. The stock has a market cap of $49.71 billion, a P/E ratio of 24.37, a P/E/G ratio of 2.16 and a beta of 0.75. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.52, a current ratio of 1.11 and a quick ratio of 1.11. VMware has a 52-week low of $114.01 and a 52-week high of $172.00. The business’s 50-day moving average is $139.27.

VMware (NYSE:VMW) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, November 22nd. The virtualization software provider reported $1.72 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.54 by $0.18. The company had revenue of $3.19 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.12 billion. VMware had a return on equity of 23.49% and a net margin of 16.77%. VMware’s revenue for the quarter was up 11.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the firm posted $1.05 EPS. Analysts predict that VMware will post 4.6 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently declared a dividend, which was paid on Monday, November 1st. Shareholders of record on Friday, October 29th were paid a $27.40 dividend. This is a boost from VMware’s previous dividend of $26.81. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, November 2nd.

A number of brokerages have commented on VMW. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft decreased their price target on VMware from $145.00 to $135.00 and set a hold rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday. Credit Suisse Group began coverage on VMware in a research note on Tuesday, November 16th. They issued an outperform rating and a $175.00 price target on the stock. BMO Capital Markets decreased their price target on VMware from $172.00 to $135.00 and set a market perform rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday. Barclays decreased their price target on VMware from $163.00 to $140.00 and set an overweight rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday. Finally, Bank of America cut their price objective on VMware from $175.00 to $150.00 and set a neutral rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday. Eleven investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of Hold and an average target price of $154.18.

In other VMware news, President Sumit Dhawan sold 1,600 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, September 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $146.52, for a total value of $234,432.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, EVP Amy Fliegelman Olli sold 1,478 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, September 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $147.18, for a total value of $217,532.04. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 5,344 shares of company stock worth $794,470 over the last 90 days. 27.80% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

A hedge fund recently raised its stake in VMware stock. Morgan Stanley lifted its holdings in VMware, Inc. (NYSE:VMW) by 38.4% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 482,318 shares of the virtualization software provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 133,792 shares during the quarter. Morgan Stanley owned 0.12% of VMware worth $77,157,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 16.99% of the company’s stock.

VMware Company Profile

VMware, Inc engages in the provision of cloud infrastructure and business mobility. Its products include Software-Defined Data Center, Hybrid Cloud Computing, and End-User Computing. It supports modernizing data centers, integrating public clouds, empowering digital workspaces and transforming security.

