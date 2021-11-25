Vocera Communications (NYSE:VCRA) Sets New 1-Year High on Analyst Upgrade

Vocera Communications, Inc. (NYSE:VCRA) hit a new 52-week high on Tuesday after BTIG Research raised their price target on the stock from $60.00 to $70.00. BTIG Research currently has a buy rating on the stock. Vocera Communications traded as high as $60.00 and last traded at $59.62, with a volume of 3870 shares traded. The stock had previously closed at $57.99.

A number of other brokerages also recently issued reports on VCRA. Royal Bank of Canada boosted their price objective on shares of Vocera Communications from $43.00 to $51.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a research report on Friday, October 29th. Craig Hallum boosted their price objective on shares of Vocera Communications from $50.00 to $62.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, October 29th. SVB Leerink boosted their price objective on shares of Vocera Communications from $34.00 to $36.00 and gave the company an “underperform” rating in a research report on Friday, October 29th. Piper Sandler boosted their price objective on shares of Vocera Communications from $53.00 to $61.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, October 29th. Finally, Robert W. Baird boosted their price objective on shares of Vocera Communications from $52.00 to $60.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, October 29th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $52.89.

In related news, CEO Brent D. Lang sold 23,260 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, September 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $47.34, for a total value of $1,101,128.40. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, Director Sharon O’keefe sold 3,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, October 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $44.75, for a total transaction of $134,250.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 50,764 shares of company stock valued at $2,538,784 in the last ninety days. 1.93% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Large investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Macquarie Group Ltd. boosted its stake in shares of Vocera Communications by 293,055.4% during the second quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. now owns 1,031,907 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock valued at $41,121,000 after purchasing an additional 1,031,555 shares in the last quarter. Millennium Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of Vocera Communications by 228.7% during the second quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 747,822 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock valued at $29,801,000 after purchasing an additional 520,302 shares in the last quarter. FMR LLC boosted its stake in shares of Vocera Communications by 1,557,172.7% during the first quarter. FMR LLC now owns 513,900 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock valued at $16,255,000 after purchasing an additional 513,867 shares in the last quarter. Bellevue Group AG boosted its stake in shares of Vocera Communications by 76.8% during the third quarter. Bellevue Group AG now owns 1,154,041 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock valued at $52,809,000 after purchasing an additional 501,209 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Jefferies Group LLC boosted its stake in shares of Vocera Communications by 966.5% during the second quarter. Jefferies Group LLC now owns 511,936 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock valued at $20,401,000 after purchasing an additional 463,936 shares in the last quarter.

The company has a quick ratio of 2.81, a current ratio of 2.88 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.43. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $50.95. The firm has a market cap of $2.08 billion, a PE ratio of -252.57 and a beta of 0.32.

Vocera Communications (NYSE:VCRA) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, October 28th. The communications equipment provider reported $0.28 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.15 by $0.13. The company had revenue of $63.57 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $60.54 million. Vocera Communications had a negative net margin of 3.43% and a positive return on equity of 2.13%. Vocera Communications’s revenue was up 18.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the firm earned $0.17 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts forecast that Vocera Communications, Inc. will post -0.12 EPS for the current year.

Vocera Communications, Inc engages in the provision of secure, integrated, intelligent communication and workflow solutions. It offers smartphone and wearable devices, clinical communication software, system interoperability and alarm management, and patient and family engagement products. The firm serves the healthcare, hospitality, retail, veterinary care, education, and energy industries.

